Real estate transfers

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

La Crosse

Paul and Julie Jacobs Joint Revocable Trust to Anna Jones, 4820 Silver Morning Lane, $585,000

Joanne Kjome to Zink Property Management, 718, 720, 722 Main St., $350,000

Letha and Thomas Morfeld to Cathy and John Clauson, 818 Charles St.

Matthew Hammers to Dane Brown, 2529 14th St., $215,500

Nancy Meyer to Nathan Hartkopf, 1320 29th St. S., $230,000

Linda and Richard Rhode to Melissa Leske and Richard Rhode, 3203 Farnam St., $231,200

Patricia Sands to Verde Valley Retreat, N3452 Verde Valley Road, $325,000

Michael Peterson to PT Investment Group, 747 Losey Blvd. N., $147,700

Miranda Friemel and Joey Weilandt to Stacy Canady, 718 Kane St., $140,000

William Ale to Adam Hoffer, 2807, 2809 South Ave., $72,000

Daniel Melcher to Christel Holcomb, 926 Redfield St., $140,000

Cole Molland to Paul Kasten, 4314 Markle Road, $164,500

Mary McCartney to Fred and Linda Berneking, N2047 County Road F, $431,500

Charles Brendel Estate to Julianna Beil and Adam Weatherwax, 2505 Madison Place, $249,900

Khue Lor and Davus Dull, 2118 Loomis St., $195,000

Jill and Angus Marshall Joint Revocable Trust to Amanda and Michael McClernon, N3271 Hidden Springs Road, $311,000

Linda Walker to Duane, Paul and Terry Kammel, N1004 Broadhead Road, $50,000

Herold Lochner to Chue and Thai Yang, 2011 21st St. Place S., $201,000

John and Lisa Reiman to Joann Laufenberg and Deborah Simon, 210 24th St. N., $385,000

Thomas Henchen to Parker Holey Enterprises, 1233 Adams St.

Carrie Bero and Matthew Evensen to Jordan Miller and Megan Sturges, 2122 Jackson St., $271,900

Kris and Matthew Walter to Dena and Thomas Nimmo, 2602 Baumgartner Drive, $285,000

Kevin and Stephanie Koch to John and Lisa Reiman, 416 28th St., $325,000

James and Holly Grabinski Revocable Trust to Logan Metzen, 705 Spillway Drive, $255,000

Lisa Strange to Efrain Castro, Margarita Cuevas, Ignacio Morales, 1213 Losey Blvd. S., $164,900

Evelyn Huebner Revocable Trust to Alicia and Zachary Hansen, 3028 Glendale Ave, $220,000

Jancyn Lepke to Alexandra Halbach, 410 21st St. S., $211,500

Randolph and Sara Pederson to Brady Mormann, 3617 Brentwood Place, $217,000

Holmen

Richard Gillette Estate to Cortni and Jesse Berger, W7268 W. Olson Road, $380,000

Jolene Garrett to Daniel Garrett, W7838 Country Ave.

LREC Properties to Petra Nedoba, 1946 Prairie Lane, $330,000

Tracy McCurdy to Eugene McCurdy, N8580 Hanson Drive

Art Acquisitions Holmen to LREC Properties, 512 Forest View Drive, $59,000

Feyen Rentals to Bryan and Joshua Alameida, 3132 Norse Drive, $365,000

Nancy Christopherson to Nancy Kisting, 311 Grant St., $231,700

Sarah and Thomas Almonroeder to Aaron and Barbara Craig, 1707 Bridger Drive, $475,000

Lois Leren to Reynaldo DeLarosa, 319 Grant St., $250,000

Bryana and Joshua Alameida to Lauren and Ryan Kenealy, N7038 Pedretti St., $500,000

Onalaska

Mary Seebauer to Caleb Riniker, N6027 Prairie Drive, $150,000

Onalaska Animal Hospital Holdings to Ironside Properties, 984 12th Ave., $532,398

Michael and Steven Schulze to Cathy and John Clauson, 202 Ninth Ave. N., $275,000

Andrew and Ashley Kroes to Sisters of the Good Shepherd Province, 706 Krueger Court, $338,000

Amanda and Joel Ziehme to Liza Collins and Terry Stewart II, 541 Third Ave. N., $273,000

John and Lori Snyder to Khadar Ahmed and Mary Zimmerman, 734 Oak Timber Drive, $480,000

Michael Doerrier and Jessica Jarosz Doerrier to Alec and Jamie Fitzsimmons, 819 Summers Day Lane, $640,000

Nancy and Thomas Meyers to Jill Meyers Welch, 727 Redwood St., $202,500

OAB Onalaska Hotels to Growth Hospitality, 308 Hampton Court, $7,900,000

Mark and Scott Olson, Jill Terpstra to Joel Olson, N5492 County Road Z, $100,000

Ethan and Jessica Johanson to Breidenbach Real Estate, W6572 Apache Court, $352,000

Sophie Feehoff Trust to Jeffrey and Susan Schroeder Revocable Trust, 406 Grove St., $330,000

Nathaniel and Nicole Uecker to Stephanie and Todd Anderson, 765 Stonebridge Ave., $720,500

Joseph and Naoko Yount to Pragya and Shishir Paudel, 1045 Oak Forest Drive, $399,900

Eric and Leah Olson to David and Elizabeth Sherden, W7655 County Road ZB, $492,500

Douglas and Susan Westbrook to Efrain Cancel and Carmen Espada, 1163 Aspen Valley Drive, $560,000

Amy and Daniel Heeter to Jonathan Mlsna, 112 11th Ave N., $320,000

Kurk and Pamela Kuehl to Erin and Kevin Kamrowski, W1540 Hale Road, $385,000

Devin Thorson to Devin Thorson and Cassidy Wade, 411 Crestwood Lane, $235,300

West Salem

Jacqueline Crogan to Evan and Megan Friesen, 818 Greenwood Court, $415,000

JC Property Investments to Nickelatti Real Estate, 121, 119 Garland St. E, $249,900

Ronald Amann to Under the Rust LLC, 132 Leonard St. apartments, $117,000

William Nehls Revocable Living Trust to Charles and Kristin Handy, 365 Hamilton St., 207,500

