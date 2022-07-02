The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
La Crosse
Paul and Julie Jacobs Joint Revocable Trust to Anna Jones, 4820 Silver Morning Lane, $585,000
Joanne Kjome to Zink Property Management, 718, 720, 722 Main St., $350,000
Letha and Thomas Morfeld to Cathy and John Clauson, 818 Charles St.
Matthew Hammers to Dane Brown, 2529 14th St., $215,500
Nancy Meyer to Nathan Hartkopf, 1320 29th St. S., $230,000
Linda and Richard Rhode to Melissa Leske and Richard Rhode, 3203 Farnam St., $231,200
Patricia Sands to Verde Valley Retreat, N3452 Verde Valley Road, $325,000
Michael Peterson to PT Investment Group, 747 Losey Blvd. N., $147,700
Miranda Friemel and Joey Weilandt to Stacy Canady, 718 Kane St., $140,000
William Ale to Adam Hoffer, 2807, 2809 South Ave., $72,000
Daniel Melcher to Christel Holcomb, 926 Redfield St., $140,000
Cole Molland to Paul Kasten, 4314 Markle Road, $164,500
Mary McCartney to Fred and Linda Berneking, N2047 County Road F, $431,500
Charles Brendel Estate to Julianna Beil and Adam Weatherwax, 2505 Madison Place, $249,900
Khue Lor and Davus Dull, 2118 Loomis St., $195,000
Jill and Angus Marshall Joint Revocable Trust to Amanda and Michael McClernon, N3271 Hidden Springs Road, $311,000
Linda Walker to Duane, Paul and Terry Kammel, N1004 Broadhead Road, $50,000
Herold Lochner to Chue and Thai Yang, 2011 21st St. Place S., $201,000
John and Lisa Reiman to Joann Laufenberg and Deborah Simon, 210 24th St. N., $385,000
Thomas Henchen to Parker Holey Enterprises, 1233 Adams St.
Carrie Bero and Matthew Evensen to Jordan Miller and Megan Sturges, 2122 Jackson St., $271,900
Kris and Matthew Walter to Dena and Thomas Nimmo, 2602 Baumgartner Drive, $285,000
Kevin and Stephanie Koch to John and Lisa Reiman, 416 28th St., $325,000
James and Holly Grabinski Revocable Trust to Logan Metzen, 705 Spillway Drive, $255,000
Lisa Strange to Efrain Castro, Margarita Cuevas, Ignacio Morales, 1213 Losey Blvd. S., $164,900
Evelyn Huebner Revocable Trust to Alicia and Zachary Hansen, 3028 Glendale Ave, $220,000
Jancyn Lepke to Alexandra Halbach, 410 21st St. S., $211,500
Randolph and Sara Pederson to Brady Mormann, 3617 Brentwood Place, $217,000
Holmen
Richard Gillette Estate to Cortni and Jesse Berger, W7268 W. Olson Road, $380,000
Jolene Garrett to Daniel Garrett, W7838 Country Ave.
LREC Properties to Petra Nedoba, 1946 Prairie Lane, $330,000
Tracy McCurdy to Eugene McCurdy, N8580 Hanson Drive
Art Acquisitions Holmen to LREC Properties, 512 Forest View Drive, $59,000
Feyen Rentals to Bryan and Joshua Alameida, 3132 Norse Drive, $365,000
Nancy Christopherson to Nancy Kisting, 311 Grant St., $231,700
Sarah and Thomas Almonroeder to Aaron and Barbara Craig, 1707 Bridger Drive, $475,000
Lois Leren to Reynaldo DeLarosa, 319 Grant St., $250,000
Bryana and Joshua Alameida to Lauren and Ryan Kenealy, N7038 Pedretti St., $500,000
Onalaska
Mary Seebauer to Caleb Riniker, N6027 Prairie Drive, $150,000
Onalaska Animal Hospital Holdings to Ironside Properties, 984 12th Ave., $532,398
Michael and Steven Schulze to Cathy and John Clauson, 202 Ninth Ave. N., $275,000
Andrew and Ashley Kroes to Sisters of the Good Shepherd Province, 706 Krueger Court, $338,000
Amanda and Joel Ziehme to Liza Collins and Terry Stewart II, 541 Third Ave. N., $273,000
John and Lori Snyder to Khadar Ahmed and Mary Zimmerman, 734 Oak Timber Drive, $480,000
Michael Doerrier and Jessica Jarosz Doerrier to Alec and Jamie Fitzsimmons, 819 Summers Day Lane, $640,000
Nancy and Thomas Meyers to Jill Meyers Welch, 727 Redwood St., $202,500
OAB Onalaska Hotels to Growth Hospitality, 308 Hampton Court, $7,900,000
Mark and Scott Olson, Jill Terpstra to Joel Olson, N5492 County Road Z, $100,000
Ethan and Jessica Johanson to Breidenbach Real Estate, W6572 Apache Court, $352,000
Sophie Feehoff Trust to Jeffrey and Susan Schroeder Revocable Trust, 406 Grove St., $330,000
Nathaniel and Nicole Uecker to Stephanie and Todd Anderson, 765 Stonebridge Ave., $720,500
Joseph and Naoko Yount to Pragya and Shishir Paudel, 1045 Oak Forest Drive, $399,900
Eric and Leah Olson to David and Elizabeth Sherden, W7655 County Road ZB, $492,500
Douglas and Susan Westbrook to Efrain Cancel and Carmen Espada, 1163 Aspen Valley Drive, $560,000
Amy and Daniel Heeter to Jonathan Mlsna, 112 11th Ave N., $320,000
Kurk and Pamela Kuehl to Erin and Kevin Kamrowski, W1540 Hale Road, $385,000
Devin Thorson to Devin Thorson and Cassidy Wade, 411 Crestwood Lane, $235,300
West Salem
Jacqueline Crogan to Evan and Megan Friesen, 818 Greenwood Court, $415,000
JC Property Investments to Nickelatti Real Estate, 121, 119 Garland St. E, $249,900
Ronald Amann to Under the Rust LLC, 132 Leonard St. apartments, $117,000
William Nehls Revocable Living Trust to Charles and Kristin Handy, 365 Hamilton St., 207,500