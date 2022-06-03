The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
La Crosse
- CouleeCap to Michelle Manzy, 726 Sixth St., $220,000
- Jeffrey and Suzanne Miller to Suzanne Miller, 2015 Farnam St.
- Brigid Fruechte to Joshua Fruechte, 231 19th St.
- Richard Gillette Estate to David and Tamara Clark, 1718 Lafond Ave, $272,000
- Mark Christiano to Kathleen Schluns-Watt and Christopher Watt, 100 Sixth St., $360,000
- Vanguard Valley LLC to Erin Avila and Samuel Branson, 312 Losey Blvd, $203,000
- Thelma Overhold Family Trust to Kelly and Matthew Diehl, N1965 Hickory Lane, $360,000
- Anastasia and Dakota Putnam to Mitch Berry and Joshua Nicholls, 2512 Diagonal Road, $173,000
- Great River Homes to Karan Shah and Tejal Shelat, 6226 River Run Road, $344,000
- Catherine and Jay Zabel to Matthew and Rachel Cromheecke Revocable Trust, 131 16th St., $370,000
- Carolyn and Joseph Schwartz to Joseph and Paul Schwartz, 2558 First Ave
- Samuel Nichols Estate to Kyle Jahnke and Katie Spillane, 1526 Liberty St., $220,000
- Laurie Anderson to Marcie Stueland, 2025 Enterprise Ave, $90,000
- Evan and Megan Hoffman to Eric Pedersen, 3302,3304 29th Court, $277,000
- Karla Bright and Michael Etrheim to Chelsea and Troy Moten, 2338 Market St., $170,500
- Kirk and Susan Hauser to Jennifer Ward, 2903 Green Bay St., $230,000
- Rosanne Brozek-Dillaber to JRJ Quality Housing and Rentals, 618 Ninth St. and 625 10th St. apartment complexes
- Jonathan and Shirley Coates to Bethany Boecker and Kendrick Desrosiers, 1237 Farnam St., $270,000
- Bluff City Properties to Thomas Oestreicher, 1926 13th St., $135,000
- David Cochran to Emily and Peter Otto, 1611 Prospect St., $170,000
- Bradley Fowler to Bradley Fowler Revocable Trust, W4985 Chestnut Lane
- Justin and Melissa Gehrking to Jacob Mara, 2801 27th St., $190,000
- Ohana Project Revocable Trust to George Brown, 1421 Farnam St., $161,500
- Patricia Suhr Residual Trust to Elizabeth May and Zachery Wallenfang, 409 22nd St, $220,000
- Jason and Terence Sullivan to Teddi-Ann Carini and Paul Ehresmann 531 24th St., $550,000
- Lynn Lagerlund Revocable Trust, Sara and Todd Shannon, to JPL Holdings, 2214 Winnebago St., $235,500
- Kelly Schaefer to Roger Schaefer, 916 Division St., $101,900
- Mary Bush to Michael McCarty, 332 Copeland Ave, $70,000
- Beth and Gregory Bonney to Beth Bonney, 124 23rd St.
- Jeffrey and Meghan Ozanne to Cullen and Kristina Harbaugh, Jennifer and Matthew Knebes, 1627 Lakeshore Drive, $425,000
- Lorene and Robert Wehrenberg to Pinetree Properties, 406, 408, 410 11th St., 10th St. apartment complex, 231 West Ave.
- Wyman Hillbert Revocable Living Trust to Wyman Hilbert, 3465 Woodbridge Court
- Courtney and Jeremy Novak to Vine and 10 LLC, Vine St. apartment complex and 10th St. apartment building
- Courtney and Jeremy Novak to LLCs, 9th St., West Ave., Eighth St., State St., Park Ave. apartment buildings
- Yan Qu and Li Shen to Glendale Rentals, 3328, 3330 Glendale Ave.
- Ursula Cejpek to Jennifer McKnight Lupes Revocable Trust, Copeland Ave. apartments, $320,000
- NRE Properties to Higher House Properties, Main St. apartment complex, $525,000
- A and L McCormick LLC to 2809 Losey Blvd. LLC, 2809 Losey Blvd, 2830 26th St., 2540 Ward Ave, $2,310,800
- Glen and Katherine Johnson to Glen and Katherine Johnson Joint Revocable Living Trust, 3319 Meadow Lane Place
- William Herber and Teri Olson to Alexander Kish, 2716 Lincoln Ave., $225,000
- Heather Gilbertson to Joshua Schmitz, 1822 Brainbridge St., $74,700
- Caleb Lombardo to Ashley Bohn, 2007 Kane St., $165,000
- Jesse Berger to Henry Brinlee and Cheryl Sullivan, 2527 30th St., $195,000
Onalaska
- Jill and Stephen Israel to Micheal Doerrler and Jessica Jarosz Doerrler, 204 Larkspur Lane, $550,000
- Janet Spreiter Estate to Deborah Phillips, 920 12th Ave, $125,000
- Megan and William Keane to Jacqueline and Jeffrey Peters, N5024 Green Coulee Lane, $360,500
- Ashley and Blake Holthaus to Jessica and Matthew McLean, N4482 Meadow Wood Road, $375,000
- Craig McKinzie to Christine McKinzie, 1213 Johnson St.
- Jennifer and Keith Dworshak to Larissa Barr and Nathaniel Thompson, W7044 Second St., $221,000
- Kimberly Berg and Kay Radichel to Stephen Todd, 724 14th Ave, $260,000
- Roger and Beata Ostrovsky Joint Revocable Trust to Chaohui and Xiaoke Liu, 1721 Snowflake Place, $730,000
- James Brush to Empire Screen Printing, N5206 Marco Road
- Connie Wagner to Connie Wagner Trust, 3024 Christenson Lane
- John, Brian and John Jr. Shanley to Amy Rondeau, 401 15th Ave., $195,000
- Jacqueline and Jeffrey Peters to Brooke and Daniel Riffey, 712 Shelly Lane, $315,000
- Linda Flowers to Linda Flowers Revocable Trust, 4506 Lexington Heights Drive
- Jarlan Hesselberg to Ellen and Jarlan Hesselberg, N5869 Lakeview Court
- Patrick Delaney to JJR Investments, 1407 State Road 35, $340,000
- Hoffman Mobile Parks to FSV Community Holding, Oak Ave. complex, $2,730,000
- Canyon Sunrise LLC to PTK Investments, N5542 Abbey Road, $450,000
Holmen
- Thorud Development to Mike's Top Notch Construction, 2016 Elinor Lane, $48,900
- Towner Construction to Marcia and Shanon Campbell, 1912 McGilvray Way, $384,900
- Art Acquisitions LLC to Gordon Meyer, 510 Grand Meadow Drive, $59,900
- Joan and Kurt Reynertson to TJJ2E Revocable Trust, 606 Forest View Drive, $545,000
- Thorud Development to Gordon Meyer, 1708 Prairie Lane, $155,000
- Susan Cieslicki to Andre Cieslicki, N6805 Roberts Road
- Donna Anderson to Andrew and Joseph Anderson, Lee Thoma, W5704 County Road W
- Jeffrey and Kathleen Abraham Joint Revocable Trust to Bethany and Larry Richardson, N8724 Garfield Road, $489,900
- Feyen Rentals to Jamie and Manuela Skiffington, 3120 Norse Drive, $350,000
- George Johnson Estate to Rosewood Development, 236 Gaarder Road, $161,000
- Michael Tyler to Gary Walleser, N9405 Taube Road, $290,000
- Tonia Wright to Justin and Melissa Gehrking, 1933 Hudson St., $359,900
- Brandt and Casey Sommerville to William Brookley and Abigail Strong, 809 Winchester Lane, $370,000
- Mary and William Ward to Elizabeth and Thomas Messelt, W5293 County Road T, $50,000
- Bratager Builders to Kerry Evans, 235 Rivers Drive, $399,900
- Ellen and James Kertis to Sara and William Ardren, 1607 Bridger Drive, $640,000
- Mark Smith Construction to William Churchill, 2139 Spakenburg Road, $390,335
Melrose
- Delores Bradshaw to Caleb Markofski, N9586 State Road 108, $220,000
West Salem
- Jason Dove to Jason Peterson, 293 Driftwood St., $262,000
- Laredo Enterprises to Alyssa and Ean Hesselberg, 720 Lewis St., $425,000
- Kaleb Smith and Cortland Wood to Elizabeth and Mark Aschenbrenner, 130 Harmony St., $300,000
- Roger Wolter to Kelly Burrows and Kimberly Eckelberg, N3895 Old M Road
- S and S Lobeck Trust to Anita and William Doering, N6533 County Road C, $695,000
- Shirley Olson to Habitat for Humanity, 522 Hamilton St., $99,900
- Daniel and Valerie Johnson Joint Revocable Trust to Anthony and Hannah Lamore, W4045 Bostwick Lane, $465,000