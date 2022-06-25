The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

La Crosse

Kou and Mary Yang to Angela Brown, N3105 Vista Court S., $260,000

Nelson Miller to Bumper LLC, 1350-1352 Travis St., $187,000

Alicia and Zachary Hansen to Megan Morey, 2240 15th St. S., $215,000

BPNB Real Estate Investments to Nathan Brooks; Nathan Brooks to PE Rentals, 10th St., Kenton St. and Mississippi St. properties

Kristi-anna and Michael Knight to Angelita Kohler, 222 Church Drive, $248,000

Stephen Randtke and Ellen Rozek to Abigail Aasen and Ryan Mullery, 302 Losey Blvd. N., $225,000

Eric and Heather Voves to Michael Garwood, 307 22nd St. N., $175,000

Nou and Tony Xiong to Nicole Abbott, 625 St. Cloud St., $120,000

Norman Suhr Revocable Trust to Breana and Charles Nassar, 2540, 2542 Travis St., $255,000

Jessica Mills and Jonathan Ticku to Danielle Wynn, 2123 Redfield St., $288,475

Ronnie Bell II to Nancy Visser, 804 19th St. S., $230,000

Geneva Pacific Capital to NALCW1001 LLC, 2010 Hwy. 16, $2,107,400

Michael and Vicki Domier to Julie and Paul Jacobs, 4625 Millatti Lane, $295,000

Heather Olson to Arbanasi Properties, 2132 Liberty St., $143,000

Bonnie and James Danielson to DGK Laundromats, Charles St., State Road and Caledonia St. properties

Caleb and Holly Williams to Sara Hanssen and Kathryn Thompson, 346 23rd St. S., $202,000

Lynne Greene, Brian and Patrick McMahon, Brenda Miller to Nathan Frank and Desiree Harnwell, 1526 Travis St., $182,500

La Crosse Theatres Co to 117 North 4th St. LLC, 117, 115, 121, 123 Fourth St. N., $750,000

Futures Rentals to Ryan Schmitz, 2611 Jackson St. apartment complex, $800,000

David and Donna Demask Revocable Trust to Cynthia and Steven Lefever, 3311 Greenspire Lane, $284,900

Wisco Property Group to Ashton Fry and Alexander Lawrence, 1452 George St. apartments, $260,000

Amanda and Michael McClernon to Jacob and Kara Eichers, 1301 31st Place, $286,000

Jennifer and Spencer Niebur to J Mathison Properties, 1819 Nakomis Ave., $474,900

Jacob and Kara Eichers to Chase and Elise Vitort, 2025 Weston St., $205,000

Michel and Reina Gabbud to Carrie Bero and Matthew Evensen, 3112 MacHarley Lane, $390,000

Jozef Mergan and Nikki Roland to James Hood, W5570 Stone Hill Road N., $715,000

Breanna Schulte to Travis Peterson, 2948 22nd St. S., $185,000

Water Place One to Kay and Kenneth Truax, 329 River Point, $599,900

William Devenport to Douglas Clark, 710 Logan St., $69,000

Devin Fogel to Adam and Shanleigh Ritger, 1310 10th St. S., $180,000

Shirley Atchison and Rebecca Inglis to Rebecca Inglis, 505 Callaway Blvd., $121,000

Robert Schmidt to Hwy. 33 LLC, 3108 State Road

Roger and Tina Nelson to Ashleigh Daffinson, 1219 George St.

Terry Gauger to Stephanie Gauger, 434 28th St. S.

Jesse Carlson to Ashley McCann; Ashley McCann to Brandon Cody and Clara Haldeman, W5218 County Road B

Onalaska

Karen Blonsky to Ramondo Robey, W5246 Harter Drive

Sandra and Steven Berg to Steven Berg Trust, 1510, 1512 Well St.

Nicholas Koudelka Raap to Jason Coorough, 1811 Franklin St., $228,500

Robert Boecher to Timothy Holtan and Lynnsey Olson, W7896 Hawthorne St., $280,000

Bradley and Taylor Spain to Matthew and Walesa Luchka, 644, 644 Meier Lane, $250,000

Troy Fiers and Gregory Kennedy to Ronald and Therese Fiers, N5404 Aspen Road

Daniel and Kathryn Zubich to MMBR LLC, 750 Oak Timber Drive, $493,000

Jennifer and Wayne Thogmartin to Kathleen Crook and Steven Merriman, N4678 French Road, $360,000

Space Matters LLC to Dennis Jandt Survivors Trust; Space Matters LLC to Meteorite Management, 831, 835, 839 Second Ave. SW., $330,000; $300,000

Andrew and Tanya Kessen to Tanya Kessen, 300 15th Ave. N.

William Bell Estate to Judith Laabs, 633 12th Ave. N.

Jose Exaire and Karin Mauer to Aeatea LLC, 3340 Emerald Valley Drive, $940,000

Christopher and Robyn Bernett to Angella Holder, 350 Fourth Ave. N, $165,000

Bangor

Magnum Opus Investments to Jacob Ludwig, 205 Tom Anderson St., $464,150

Thomas Pesik Estate to Matthew Parent, 1906 Henry Johns Blvd., $150,000

Kris and Lynsey Yoshizumi to Elizabeth and Samuel McKenzie, 1806 Henry Johns Blvd., $184,000

B&B Land Development II to Levi Anderson, 213, 2205, 214 Tom Anderson St., $109,800

Darcy Eckland to Casey and Logan Denasha, W2345 E. Olson Road, $280,000

B&B Land Development II to Shelley Everson, 2304 Tom Anderson St., $64,900

B&B Land Development II to Abel Anderson, 201 Tom Anderson St., $54,900

Holmen

Feyen Rentals to Charles and Michelle Micatka, 3128 Norse Drive, $365,000

Elizabeth and Samuel McKenzie to Damian and Tara Landsom, 1708 Holley St., $270,000

Katy Coon and Benjamin Fruit to Zoey Koblitz, W8153 Old CTH NA, $146,700

Cindy and Thomas Olson to Megan and Michael Smith, 1700 Coranado St., $400,000

Heidi and James Gegenfurtner to Katherine Green and Samantha Standridge, 401 Amber Lane, $375,000

Andrea and Vanax Ngeth to Kohm and Payee Vue, 3006 Pleasant Drive S., $315,000

Choice Construction to Alyssa Bishop and Steve Klankowski, 638 Silver Drive, $451,100

Mandip and Randhir Virk to Christopher and Katherine Bjorling, 1235 Crockett Drive, $450,000

HG Group LLC to Tandra and William Bauman, 1952 Spakenburg Road, $329,000

Choice Construction to David and Kerstin Witkiewicz, 648 Silver Drive, $514,834

Gordon and Pauline Vandunk Revocable Trust to Rodick Vandunk, N7452 County Road V, $659,000

Leroy’s Custom Flooring to Amanda and Lon Ellingsen, 1918 McGilvray Way, $399,900

CL W Properties to 206 Holmen Drive LLC, 206 Holmen Drive N., $569,000

Mindoro

John and Mary Kelly to Darrel and Felicia Helgerson, N9133 State Road 108, $270,000

West Salem

Eagle Creek Renewable Energy Holdings to Neshkoro Power Associates, N5337 State Road 108

Wizard Homes to Janice Schulte, 226 Rhyme St., $289,900

Amanda McKinney to Jonathan Eckelberg, 363 Clark St. N., $113,315

Joyce Adams Trust to Christine Fiers and Kevin Fisk, N6654 County Road C, $415,000

Marcia and Shanon Campbell to Tara and Thomas Campbell, 125 Rhyme St., $245,000

Nicole Griffin to Trevor Kastenschmidt and Mallary Premo, 504 Hamilton St. W., $215,000

Kasie Danielson to Haili and Josiah Swift, 405 Campfire Drive, $277,500

Sarah and Scott Paulson to Claudia and Krysta Deede, 436 Maple St. N., $355,000

