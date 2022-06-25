The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
La Crosse
Kou and Mary Yang to Angela Brown, N3105 Vista Court S., $260,000
Nelson Miller to Bumper LLC, 1350-1352 Travis St., $187,000
Alicia and Zachary Hansen to Megan Morey, 2240 15th St. S., $215,000
BPNB Real Estate Investments to Nathan Brooks; Nathan Brooks to PE Rentals, 10th St., Kenton St. and Mississippi St. properties
Kristi-anna and Michael Knight to Angelita Kohler, 222 Church Drive, $248,000
Stephen Randtke and Ellen Rozek to Abigail Aasen and Ryan Mullery, 302 Losey Blvd. N., $225,000
Eric and Heather Voves to Michael Garwood, 307 22nd St. N., $175,000
Nou and Tony Xiong to Nicole Abbott, 625 St. Cloud St., $120,000
Norman Suhr Revocable Trust to Breana and Charles Nassar, 2540, 2542 Travis St., $255,000
Jessica Mills and Jonathan Ticku to Danielle Wynn, 2123 Redfield St., $288,475
Ronnie Bell II to Nancy Visser, 804 19th St. S., $230,000
Geneva Pacific Capital to NALCW1001 LLC, 2010 Hwy. 16, $2,107,400
Michael and Vicki Domier to Julie and Paul Jacobs, 4625 Millatti Lane, $295,000
Heather Olson to Arbanasi Properties, 2132 Liberty St., $143,000
Bonnie and James Danielson to DGK Laundromats, Charles St., State Road and Caledonia St. properties
Caleb and Holly Williams to Sara Hanssen and Kathryn Thompson, 346 23rd St. S., $202,000
Lynne Greene, Brian and Patrick McMahon, Brenda Miller to Nathan Frank and Desiree Harnwell, 1526 Travis St., $182,500
La Crosse Theatres Co to 117 North 4th St. LLC, 117, 115, 121, 123 Fourth St. N., $750,000
Futures Rentals to Ryan Schmitz, 2611 Jackson St. apartment complex, $800,000
David and Donna Demask Revocable Trust to Cynthia and Steven Lefever, 3311 Greenspire Lane, $284,900
Wisco Property Group to Ashton Fry and Alexander Lawrence, 1452 George St. apartments, $260,000
Amanda and Michael McClernon to Jacob and Kara Eichers, 1301 31st Place, $286,000
Jennifer and Spencer Niebur to J Mathison Properties, 1819 Nakomis Ave., $474,900
Jacob and Kara Eichers to Chase and Elise Vitort, 2025 Weston St., $205,000
Michel and Reina Gabbud to Carrie Bero and Matthew Evensen, 3112 MacHarley Lane, $390,000
Jozef Mergan and Nikki Roland to James Hood, W5570 Stone Hill Road N., $715,000
Breanna Schulte to Travis Peterson, 2948 22nd St. S., $185,000
Water Place One to Kay and Kenneth Truax, 329 River Point, $599,900
William Devenport to Douglas Clark, 710 Logan St., $69,000
Devin Fogel to Adam and Shanleigh Ritger, 1310 10th St. S., $180,000
Shirley Atchison and Rebecca Inglis to Rebecca Inglis, 505 Callaway Blvd., $121,000
Robert Schmidt to Hwy. 33 LLC, 3108 State Road
Roger and Tina Nelson to Ashleigh Daffinson, 1219 George St.
Terry Gauger to Stephanie Gauger, 434 28th St. S.
Jesse Carlson to Ashley McCann; Ashley McCann to Brandon Cody and Clara Haldeman, W5218 County Road B
Onalaska
Karen Blonsky to Ramondo Robey, W5246 Harter Drive
Sandra and Steven Berg to Steven Berg Trust, 1510, 1512 Well St.
Nicholas Koudelka Raap to Jason Coorough, 1811 Franklin St., $228,500
Robert Boecher to Timothy Holtan and Lynnsey Olson, W7896 Hawthorne St., $280,000
Bradley and Taylor Spain to Matthew and Walesa Luchka, 644, 644 Meier Lane, $250,000
Troy Fiers and Gregory Kennedy to Ronald and Therese Fiers, N5404 Aspen Road
Daniel and Kathryn Zubich to MMBR LLC, 750 Oak Timber Drive, $493,000
Jennifer and Wayne Thogmartin to Kathleen Crook and Steven Merriman, N4678 French Road, $360,000
Space Matters LLC to Dennis Jandt Survivors Trust; Space Matters LLC to Meteorite Management, 831, 835, 839 Second Ave. SW., $330,000; $300,000
Andrew and Tanya Kessen to Tanya Kessen, 300 15th Ave. N.
William Bell Estate to Judith Laabs, 633 12th Ave. N.
Jose Exaire and Karin Mauer to Aeatea LLC, 3340 Emerald Valley Drive, $940,000
Christopher and Robyn Bernett to Angella Holder, 350 Fourth Ave. N, $165,000
Bangor
Magnum Opus Investments to Jacob Ludwig, 205 Tom Anderson St., $464,150
Thomas Pesik Estate to Matthew Parent, 1906 Henry Johns Blvd., $150,000
Kris and Lynsey Yoshizumi to Elizabeth and Samuel McKenzie, 1806 Henry Johns Blvd., $184,000
B&B Land Development II to Levi Anderson, 213, 2205, 214 Tom Anderson St., $109,800
Darcy Eckland to Casey and Logan Denasha, W2345 E. Olson Road, $280,000
B&B Land Development II to Shelley Everson, 2304 Tom Anderson St., $64,900
B&B Land Development II to Abel Anderson, 201 Tom Anderson St., $54,900
Holmen
Feyen Rentals to Charles and Michelle Micatka, 3128 Norse Drive, $365,000
Elizabeth and Samuel McKenzie to Damian and Tara Landsom, 1708 Holley St., $270,000
Katy Coon and Benjamin Fruit to Zoey Koblitz, W8153 Old CTH NA, $146,700
Cindy and Thomas Olson to Megan and Michael Smith, 1700 Coranado St., $400,000
Heidi and James Gegenfurtner to Katherine Green and Samantha Standridge, 401 Amber Lane, $375,000
Andrea and Vanax Ngeth to Kohm and Payee Vue, 3006 Pleasant Drive S., $315,000
Choice Construction to Alyssa Bishop and Steve Klankowski, 638 Silver Drive, $451,100
Mandip and Randhir Virk to Christopher and Katherine Bjorling, 1235 Crockett Drive, $450,000
HG Group LLC to Tandra and William Bauman, 1952 Spakenburg Road, $329,000
Choice Construction to David and Kerstin Witkiewicz, 648 Silver Drive, $514,834
Gordon and Pauline Vandunk Revocable Trust to Rodick Vandunk, N7452 County Road V, $659,000
Leroy’s Custom Flooring to Amanda and Lon Ellingsen, 1918 McGilvray Way, $399,900
CL W Properties to 206 Holmen Drive LLC, 206 Holmen Drive N., $569,000
Mindoro
John and Mary Kelly to Darrel and Felicia Helgerson, N9133 State Road 108, $270,000
West Salem
Eagle Creek Renewable Energy Holdings to Neshkoro Power Associates, N5337 State Road 108
Wizard Homes to Janice Schulte, 226 Rhyme St., $289,900
Amanda McKinney to Jonathan Eckelberg, 363 Clark St. N., $113,315
Joyce Adams Trust to Christine Fiers and Kevin Fisk, N6654 County Road C, $415,000
Marcia and Shanon Campbell to Tara and Thomas Campbell, 125 Rhyme St., $245,000
Nicole Griffin to Trevor Kastenschmidt and Mallary Premo, 504 Hamilton St. W., $215,000
Kasie Danielson to Haili and Josiah Swift, 405 Campfire Drive, $277,500
Sarah and Scott Paulson to Claudia and Krysta Deede, 436 Maple St. N., $355,000