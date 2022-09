Real estate transfers

Bangor

Matthew and Morian Stroh to Ross Taylor and Dezarae Woodford, 104 14th Ave. N., $224,995.

Gary and Pamela Schomburg to Gary & Pamela Schomburg irrevocable living trust, N6793 Hwy. EE.

Michael McMurtry and Julie Paulson to BS Farms LLC, N2991 Antony Rd., $392,000.

Coon Valley

Amy and Michael Simonis to Lisa and Rick Meyer, W2981 Kreibich Coulee Rd., $507,000.

Jule and Scott Gaethke to Jessica and Joseph Morrey, W2298 Coulee Rd.

Holmen

Paul and Sandra Bartel to Carlan and Wayne Burr, 711 Maple Shade Rd., $365,000.

Joel and Taylor Barclay to Jeanne and William Beeler, 814 Granum Rd., $470,000.

Bryan and Isle Whitehead to Brady and Brooke Westling, 803 2nd Ave., $309,000.

Scott Hunter to Scott and Kari Hunter, W6407 Oakwood Cir.

Bruce Hardie, Glen Hardie and Karen Hardie to Hardie, Glennis V Supplemental Needs Trust, 1002 1st Ave. E.

Nickelatti Real Estate Inc. to Benjamin and Heidi Leibl, 3011 Pleasant Dr. S., $329,900.

Pamela Smaby to Mark Smaby, W7266 Hwy. T.

Joel and Lexi Shear to Kel Investments LLC, 405 Sunset Dr., $235,000.

Raymond & Margaret Harris trust to Ross Holey, 215 Anderson St., $250,000.

Rena and Steven Cash to Hannah Dickinson and Brandon Gluch, N7323 Hwy. XX, $455,000.

Shannon Carey to Daniel and Rachel Dutton, N6817 Sand Prairie Ct., $677,330.

Amber and Jared Klukas to KEL Investments LLC, W5538 Hwy. T, $202,000.

Robert Jones to James and Laura Ethan, 205 Marie Dr., $455,000.

Jill Houglum to Karissa Martin, 405 Cedar Bird Ln., $185,000.

Richard Johnson to Amy and David Johnson, N7163 Oak St., $245,000.

Carl and Kristine Quick to Kristine Quick, 217 Johnson St.

Angela Davis to Matthew Davis, 708 E. Cedar Ave.

Roger & Audrey Olson revocable trust to Andrea Priem, 205 Lake St.

Laurie and Richard Roberts to Jeremy and Luciana Jessessky, 2012 Elinor Ln., $399,900.

La Crosse

Corene and Gregory Marco to Emma and Nathan Fleming, 4012 Glenhaven Drive, $275,000.

Heidi Giese to Eric Giese, 2113 16th St. S., $153,900.

Louise and Thomas Claflin to Natalie Mutch and Adam Pfaff, 436 22nd St. N., $223,000.

Vanguard Valley LLC to Grace and Hyeon Chan, 2006 Redfield St., $240,000.

Deborah and John Schwartz to Amy and Judd Hanson, 2729 Bayshore Drv., $634,500.

LP & Associates to Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services, Inc. 1412 9th St. S., $199,200.

Elvis Kranski to Tyler Henson, 2513 Western Ave., $205,000.

Patricia Kessler to Patricia Kessler and Robert Kessler, 923 Adams St.

Robert Kessler to Patricia and Robert Kessler, 916 Johnson St.

Karen and Michael Desmond to Kimberly and Todd Clark, W4947 Battlestone Station Rd., $449,900.

Martin Nelson and Mary Phalen to Adam and Danielle Tagtmeier, 1411 Ferry St., $350,000.

Caroline and Matthew Holsen to Rachael Mahairas, 336 24th St., $245,000.

Jeffrey and Susan Hauer to Solberg, family joint revocable trust, $58,100.

Daniel Gerke, Dennis Gerke estate, Jacqueline Gerke, Kenneth Gerke, Joan Padgett, Kathleen Ransom and Susan Storandt to Douglas and Laurie Krueger, W5433 Hwy. f, $172,500.

Mary Barrett to Cynthia and Gregg Sikora, 3472 Woodbridge Ct., $237,000.

Jandt family revocable trust to Mary Barrett, 3461 Woodbridge Ct., $237,000.

Terrance Blank, Thomas Blank, Timothy Blank, William Blank, Jane Rick, Barbara Seidel and Diane Theodorski to William Blank, 3308 Rosehill Pl., $140,300.

Donna Blank to William Blank 3308 Rosehill Pl., $48,700.

Moonstone Meadow LLC to Richard Gonzales, 1654 Barlow St., $186,500.

Darren and Sara Casperson to Kevin Johnson and Melissa Oldenburg, 1807 Charles St., $159,900.

K2K Preferred Properties to Preferred Properties LLC, 1421 9th St., La Crosse, $105,000.

Ian and Rachael Moorhead to William Devenport, 2833 Harvey St., $175,000.

Koppelman, Ken & Janet revocable trust to Kyle and Monica Thomas, 1017 West Ave. S., $225,000.

Marsha Maxwell to Michael Harrington and Rachael Vollmer, 2145 King St., $256,900.

Paul Julien estate to Carol and Mark Brye, 4031 Starlite Dr., $182,900.

Neil & Janice Hoppens joint revocable trust to Neil Hoppen, 1500 Nakoomis Rd.

Andrew and Grace Barthel to Bryce Jenson and Emma Kefer, 4700 Hwy. B, $330,000.

Sonia Schrag to Alexa and Jarod Griswold, 1714 Main St., $190,000.

Cyril Alderman estate to Jason Kartman, 2017 21st S., $108,500.

Judson & Harley Beck revocable trust to Erica Nickels, 126 17th St. S., $141,000.

James Cherf to Nickelatti Real Estate Inc., 511 Main St., $985,000.

Kurt Brownell estate to Maxwell and Shayna Campbell, 614 22nd St. N., $33,666.

Kraig Brownell, Kris Brownell, Kyle Brownell and Kim Thurk to Maxwell and Shayna Campbell, 614 22nd St. N., $168,300.

Joshua Toltzman to Dalton and Nicole Caira, 2037 Charles St., $80,000.

Steven Stoeffler estate to Jill Johnson, 2902 Denton St., $187,500.

Michael and Regina Ojelabi to Katherine Cahill and Riley Keech, 230 23rd St., La Crosse, $340,000.

Barbara and Eric Perso to Nichole Person, 1218 11th St., $130,000.

Chad Longway to Michelle Larson and Sean Mueller, 2725 Del Ray Ave., $180,000.

Gretchen Larson and Paul Larson to Samuel Larson, W5884 Coulee Springs Lane.

Jill Johnson to Pawan and Sangita Bista, 1211 13th St. S., $205,500.

Gregory and Kathleen Gunderson to Joshua and Vera Kucharski, 413 23rd St. S., $315,000.

HNC Investments to Johnathon Rolf, 1323 Kane St., $262,000.

Benel living trust to Brenda and Thomas Peterson, 4435 Brickyard Ln., $375,000.

Vang Thao and Mai Kou Xiong to Catherine Bolling and David Kelley, 1832 Onalaska Ave., $176,000.

Norma Panka revocable trust to Denise and Noah Gerdes, 1245 and 1247 Farnam St., $200,000.

Nicholas Gutierrez estate to Charles Herrera II, 1002 5th Ave. S., $224,000.

Jeffrey & Susan Schroeder revocable trust to Frederick Davis, 418 Gillette St., $314,759.

Stephen Kinyon trust and Catherine Osteen trust to Marie Schneider, 231 16th St. S., $472,800.

Mark and Mary Sandheinrich to Mitchell and Rachel Luehring, N1693 Paris Angel Dr., $350,000.

Denise Lichtie to Molly Brown and Carly Sprouse, 1426 Denton St., $182,000.

James Satterwhite to Davidson Foundation LLC, 1708 30th St., $200,000.

Letha and Thomas Morfeld to Kurtis and Skyanne Dodson, 2000 Onalaska Ave., $90,000.

Angela Schneider to Eric Grosvold, 2330 Jackson St., $195,000.

Jessica and Kevin Corkin to Lesli Hanson, 2917 Fairchild St., $200,000.

Fred and Maureen Monk to Zachary Gitter, 1422 Redfield St., Apt. 10, $125,000.

Gail Six to Lance and Patrica Pedretti, 2011 Madison St., $168,000.

Andrew and Linzi Mills to Haylee and John Munson, 4647 Cliffside Dr., $337,000.

William Tremain II to William Tremain II and Ally Waughtal, W3010 Hintgen Rd., $161,000.

Plaza 16 of La Crosse Ltd. to PE Rentals LLC,, 1425, 1415, 1417, 1421, 1423, 1427, 1429, 1431, 1441 State Rd., $1,350,000.

Alan Bliss to Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, 4004 Old Town Hall Rd., $5,100.

Jeffrey and Teresa Brohmer to James Fox and Mary Nelson, 14 Copeland Ave. Unit 312, 14 Copeland Ave., 14 Copeland Ave. Unit 42., $305,000.

Todd Guenther to St. Joseph Shop, 2809 28th St. S., $85,000.

Lois Buckner to Melissa O'Connor and Ivan Ramos, 3001 Youngdale Ave., $230,000.

Mindoro

Dawn Naas to Brandon and Paige Koss, N8208 Hwy. C, $135,500.

Onalaska

James and Susan Olson to Faith and Ray Rytilathi, 2337 Krause Rd., $360,000.

Ann Loss to Emil Hanson, Virginia Hanson and Sharon Harvey, 920 North Sands Place, $245,000.

Garry and Susan Schuette to Madison Johansen and Samuel Wettach, W6566 Woodland Pass, $414,900.

Cindy Wood estate to Julie Johnson, 1341 4th Ave. N., $300,000.

Carlan and Wayne Burr to Jessie Anderson, 700 Vaaler Ct., $317,000.

Anthony and Monica Oliver to Kyle Bredeson and Lindsey Weisert, N5650 Sunset Dr., $258,900.

Kimberly and Todd Clark to Daniel and Sara Wientzen, 2100 Krause Rd., $450,000.

Lisa Davids to LKC Rentals, 609 and 611 Oak Ave. N., $241,325.

Lorna and Rick Hirschhuber to Breanna and Daniel Plunkett, 1313 East Ave. N., $340,000.

Neal MacCallum and Cynthia Nichols to Nichols-MacCallum Personal Residence Trust, 4106 Pineview St., Onalaska.

Colin Arneson to Colin and Courtney Arneson, W6485 Birchview Dr.

Heather and Timothy Wellendorf to Robin and Timothy Griffin, 408 11th Ave. S., $215,000.

Joan M. Delisio, Catherine Whiteman, David Zielke, Diane M. Zielke, Diane O. Zielke, Joan Zielke and Lawrence Zielke to Karl Schilling, N5734 Abnet Rd.

Grandview Estates LLC to Sarelle Properties LLC, Grandview Estates subdivision, $340,000.

Darin and Jacqueline Schmeiling to Elizabeth Ramsey, W6761 Cloverdale Rd., $283,000.

Grandview Estates LLC to Harman Properties LLC, Grandview Estates subdivision, $82,700.

Midwest Investments I LLC to Renegrade Enterprises LLC, 2814 Midwest Rd., $3,700,000.

JKC Construction LLC to Zachary Stoflet and Sara Weber, 3025 Cortland St, $449,900.

Grandview Estates LLC to Robert C. Glise, Grandview Estates subdivision, $125,000.

Michael Schulze to Steen J. Jirsa, 1005 Main St.

Kayle Ott and Torrance Riek to Ashley Buntrock, 202 3rd Ave. N., $234,900.

Luke and Monica Anderson to Khamphay Buarapha and Sone Xayasane, 3001 Pertzsch Dr., $300,000

Grandview Estates LLC to Alex and Keshia Mashak, Grandview Estates subdivision, $149,000.

Teng Thao and Jou Yang to Tyler Osiecki, 456 2nd Ave. N., $145,050.

Jon Haskin and Kathryn Haskin to Teng Thao and Jou Yang, N5347 Rylla St., $300,000.

Scott Alo and Jesse McKinney to Holly Hess and Robert Jones, 918 Charles St. $600,000.

Chance and Danielle Dickman to Rhonda and Ronald Humm, 506 Locust St., $210,000.

Team Properties LLC to Path Investments LLC, 615 and 617 8th Ave. S., $180,000.

Alan Horton to Jennifer Carlson, 409 3rd Ave. S., $69,600.

Dennis and Laurie Kelley to Justin and Rachel Lancaster, W7824 Maple Dr., $221,900.

Onalaska City Center LLC to WI Ventures LLC, 411 14th Ave. N., $280,000.

Grandview Estates LLC to Onalaska City Center LLC, Grandview Estates subdivision, $660,000.

Kevin and Patricia Knack to Kevin and Patricia Knack, 319 Locust St.

Grandview Estates LLC to MA-I LLC, Grandview Estates subdivision, $87,500.

PE Rentals LLC to KEBH Properties LLC, W5512 Hwy. OS, $260,000.

Grandview Estates LLC to Robert C. Glise, Grandview Estates subdivision, $82,000.

Grandview Estates LLC to Zmak Properties LLC, Grandview Estates subdivision, $165,000.

Christopher Campbell and La Crosse County Sheriff to Michelle Bee, 210 9th Ave. S., $121,000.

Susan Jacobs-Claussen revocable trust to Benjamin and Kathy Fruit, 821 Monroe St., $175,000.

Edward and Mary Klein to Alexander and Benjamin Klein, N5789 Rivendell Ct.

Brian Wiese to Donna Evans, N4674 French Island Rd., $307,500.

Melissa Greene to Nathan and Samantha Cibulka, 215 16th Ave., $210,000.

Nancy and Thomas Hammill to Daniel Kind and Peggy Lovejoy, 3807 Emerald Dr., $325,000.

Elmwood Partners Ltd. Partnership to Compeer Financial, 207 Marcou Rd., $1,950,000.

Craig and Lisa Bartheld to Charles and Kimberly Barton, 2818 Trillium Pl., $575,000.

Rockland

Bradley and Kelly Zimmerman to Brandon and Sara Stroede, 1409 Maple Dr., $270,000.

West Salem

James P. Shurson Revocable Trust to Mason J. Tabor, W4182 Hwy. B, West Salem, $1,000,000.

Marie Schauf to Daniel Schauf, Michael Schauf and Teri Schauf, W3787 Southern Dr.

Michael Schwarz and Paul Schwarz to Barbara Kamiski, Michael Schwarz and Paul Schwarz, W3279 Old Highway 16.

Morteza and Mary Jahangir joint revocable trust to Brent Grassl and Lindsey Query, W5605 Innsbruck Rd., $525,000.