The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Jacqueline Tulius to Harrison and Jennifer Hund, 2511 Highland St., $260,000
Daniel Schraith to Trista Treglowne, W25250 Knobloch Road
Jacob Krause to Eric and Kimberly Krause, 4108 Markle Road, $38,400
John Ruud to JCR Properties LLC, 627, 717, 713 10th St. N
Danielle Feldon to Cheyenne and Christian Walrath, 2216 13th St., $202,000
Colton and Hallie Everts to Colton J. Everts, 1549 Wood St., $95,000
Higher House Properties LLC to David and Elizabeth Tarr, 2218 Denton St., $215,000
Craig and Melissa Snyder to Katie Ruud, 2112 Grandview Place, $239,900
Altra Credit Union to Molly and Shawn Helgerson, 3108 Edgewater Drive, $239,900
Elizabeth and Troy Nelson to Revocable Trust-Meyer, 2400 Lakeshore Drive, $424,900
Stacey Soos Joseph Neumann, 3215 27th St., $145,000
Benjamin and Heather Wickerham to Donald Crandall Jr. Trust, 2042 Liberty St., $88,500
MMST LLC to Corinne and Mark Dillman, 1116 Losey Blvd., $145,000
Kurt Schuldes to Kurt Schuldes and Jessica Swinamer, W5240 Knobloch Road
Richard Rosson to Danielle Elland, 2519 Wood St., $81,550
Theresa Flottmeier to Jeffrey Happel, 400 Prospect St., $145,000
Schlifer Development LLC to Amanda and Travis Zeman, second addition to Bernhardt Valley address, $20,000
Ruth Knapp to Kristine Erickson Kastner/Gary Kastner Family Trust, 2650 Hackberry Lane, $476,000
Arlene Schmidt Revocable Trust to Justin Schmidt, 2021 31st St., $230,000
John and Kadie Chase to Daniel Robinson and Ashley Witlacil, 1651 Avon St., $199,900
Irene Schmidt to Richard, Ronald and Ryan Schmidt, W2974 Hintgen Road
Elizabeth and Michael Alesch to Hawkeye LLC, 14 addresses in La Crosse, Mindoro and Onalaska,
Arlene Schmidt Revocable Trust to Robert Schmidt, 3108 State Road
Roger Oswald to Cody Kyser, 919 St. Andrew St., $147,000
Catherine Thompson to Peter Thompson, W5764 Hypoint Drive
City of La Crosse to Regan Murphy, 2102 Prospect Stl
Troy Maier to Alexander Wolter, 542 Copus Court, $225,000
Great River Homes to Marleen Venner, 6217 and 6215 River Run Road, $362,970
Gerald Lindvig to Gerald Lindvig Revocable Trust, 2818 Lakeshore Drive
Justin Boge to Justin and Sarah Boge, 323 20th St.
Lynn and Terry Stalsberg to Martha and Patrick Dixon Family Trust, N3150 Storandt Place, $505,000
Benjamin and Eric Lubinski to Cameron and Olivia Kelly, 2015 Wood St., $180,000
Ace Concrete, Ace Material Placing, Black River Bodega, Gerrard Staff, Hatch Building Supply to City of La Crosse, 110,108 Causeway Blvd.
Lisa and Mike Waldenberger to Indigo Fusion Holding, 2222 16th St., $249,900
Frederick Lysaker to Riverland Investments, 1715 LaFond Ave., $50,000
Jared and Stephanie Gorsuch to Tami Heuker and Rostislav Yerokhin, 3626 Deerfield Place, $299,900
CITY OF ONALASKA
Dorothy and Paul Johnson to SEH Hilltop LLC, 223 Green Coulee Road
Angela and Timothy Neyens to Sandra Gotz, 2204 German Court, $296,600
Shoua and Xia Xiong to Kao and Xue Xiong, 642 Winter St., $245,000
John Elsen, Cheryl Patterson and Lynne Gaustad to Cooper Zumach, 1016 Well St., $210,000
Jeanne and Mark Halderson to Jeanne and Mark Halderson Revocable Living Trust, 2818 Bergamot Place
Bullseye Property Investments to Path Investments, 313 Main St. apartments 1-9, $565,000
Melissa and Richard Haney to La Thao and Xia Vang, 313 15th Ave., $293,000
Richard Nuttelman and Joann Stremcha Estate to Jill and Mark Schomberg, N3112 County Road OA, $240,000
Dana and Jeremy Hoff to Jeremy and Dana Hoff Revocable Trust, 111 17th Ave. S.
HOLMEN
Daniel and Jill McGarvey Daniel and Susan Ackman, 1209 Harvest Circle, Holmen, $290,000
Scott Biesterfeld to Jonathan and Tanya Lerch, 122 Roberts St., $260,000
Brittney and Jordan Sperber to Megan and Ryan Dyck, 1720 Viking Ave, $255,500
Elmwood Partners to Kleinsasser Homes, 1509 Crockett Dr., $51,900
Andrew Goehner to GI Bangor LLC;Goehner Investments to Andrew Goehner, 2205,2207,2209,2211,2201,2203,2109,2111 Henry Johns Blvd.
Andy Ly and Huong Nguyen to Allen Vue and Aliyah Xiong, 1119 Huntington St., $400,000
Jon Kastenschmidt Revocable Trust to JEK Holmen LLC, 1605 Holmen Drive
WEST SALEM
Time Enterprise to Morries West Salem, 1459 Heritage Blvd., $95,000
MINDORO
Charles Storandt to Charles Storandt Revocable Trust, W4406 County Road D
Blake and Christian Miller to Reuben Storandt, N8237 County Road C, $147,500