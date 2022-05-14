The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

CITY OF LA CROSSE

Jacqueline Tulius to Harrison and Jennifer Hund, 2511 Highland St., $260,000

Daniel Schraith to Trista Treglowne, W25250 Knobloch Road

Jacob Krause to Eric and Kimberly Krause, 4108 Markle Road, $38,400

John Ruud to JCR Properties LLC, 627, 717, 713 10th St. N

Danielle Feldon to Cheyenne and Christian Walrath, 2216 13th St., $202,000

Colton and Hallie Everts to Colton J. Everts, 1549 Wood St., $95,000

Higher House Properties LLC to David and Elizabeth Tarr, 2218 Denton St., $215,000

Craig and Melissa Snyder to Katie Ruud, 2112 Grandview Place, $239,900

Altra Credit Union to Molly and Shawn Helgerson, 3108 Edgewater Drive, $239,900

Elizabeth and Troy Nelson to Revocable Trust-Meyer, 2400 Lakeshore Drive, $424,900

Stacey Soos Joseph Neumann, 3215 27th St., $145,000

Benjamin and Heather Wickerham to Donald Crandall Jr. Trust, 2042 Liberty St., $88,500

MMST LLC to Corinne and Mark Dillman, 1116 Losey Blvd., $145,000

Kurt Schuldes to Kurt Schuldes and Jessica Swinamer, W5240 Knobloch Road

Richard Rosson to Danielle Elland, 2519 Wood St., $81,550

Theresa Flottmeier to Jeffrey Happel, 400 Prospect St., $145,000

Schlifer Development LLC to Amanda and Travis Zeman, second addition to Bernhardt Valley address, $20,000

Ruth Knapp to Kristine Erickson Kastner/Gary Kastner Family Trust, 2650 Hackberry Lane, $476,000

Arlene Schmidt Revocable Trust to Justin Schmidt, 2021 31st St., $230,000

John and Kadie Chase to Daniel Robinson and Ashley Witlacil, 1651 Avon St., $199,900

Irene Schmidt to Richard, Ronald and Ryan Schmidt, W2974 Hintgen Road

Elizabeth and Michael Alesch to Hawkeye LLC, 14 addresses in La Crosse, Mindoro and Onalaska,

Arlene Schmidt Revocable Trust to Robert Schmidt, 3108 State Road

Roger Oswald to Cody Kyser, 919 St. Andrew St., $147,000

Catherine Thompson to Peter Thompson, W5764 Hypoint Drive

City of La Crosse to Regan Murphy, 2102 Prospect Stl

Troy Maier to Alexander Wolter, 542 Copus Court, $225,000

Great River Homes to Marleen Venner, 6217 and 6215 River Run Road, $362,970

Gerald Lindvig to Gerald Lindvig Revocable Trust, 2818 Lakeshore Drive

Justin Boge to Justin and Sarah Boge, 323 20th St.

Lynn and Terry Stalsberg to Martha and Patrick Dixon Family Trust, N3150 Storandt Place, $505,000

Benjamin and Eric Lubinski to Cameron and Olivia Kelly, 2015 Wood St., $180,000

Ace Concrete, Ace Material Placing, Black River Bodega, Gerrard Staff, Hatch Building Supply to City of La Crosse, 110,108 Causeway Blvd.

Lisa and Mike Waldenberger to Indigo Fusion Holding, 2222 16th St., $249,900

Frederick Lysaker to Riverland Investments, 1715 LaFond Ave., $50,000

Jared and Stephanie Gorsuch to Tami Heuker and Rostislav Yerokhin, 3626 Deerfield Place, $299,900

CITY OF ONALASKA

Dorothy and Paul Johnson to SEH Hilltop LLC, 223 Green Coulee Road

Angela and Timothy Neyens to Sandra Gotz, 2204 German Court, $296,600

Shoua and Xia Xiong to Kao and Xue Xiong, 642 Winter St., $245,000

John Elsen, Cheryl Patterson and Lynne Gaustad to Cooper Zumach, 1016 Well St., $210,000

Jeanne and Mark Halderson to Jeanne and Mark Halderson Revocable Living Trust, 2818 Bergamot Place

Bullseye Property Investments to Path Investments, 313 Main St. apartments 1-9, $565,000

Melissa and Richard Haney to La Thao and Xia Vang, 313 15th Ave., $293,000

Richard Nuttelman and Joann Stremcha Estate to Jill and Mark Schomberg, N3112 County Road OA, $240,000

Dana and Jeremy Hoff to Jeremy and Dana Hoff Revocable Trust, 111 17th Ave. S.

HOLMEN

Daniel and Jill McGarvey Daniel and Susan Ackman, 1209 Harvest Circle, Holmen, $290,000

Scott Biesterfeld to Jonathan and Tanya Lerch, 122 Roberts St., $260,000

Brittney and Jordan Sperber to Megan and Ryan Dyck, 1720 Viking Ave, $255,500

Elmwood Partners to Kleinsasser Homes, 1509 Crockett Dr., $51,900

Andrew Goehner to GI Bangor LLC;Goehner Investments to Andrew Goehner, 2205,2207,2209,2211,2201,2203,2109,2111 Henry Johns Blvd.

Andy Ly and Huong Nguyen to Allen Vue and Aliyah Xiong, 1119 Huntington St., $400,000

Jon Kastenschmidt Revocable Trust to JEK Holmen LLC, 1605 Holmen Drive

WEST SALEM

Time Enterprise to Morries West Salem, 1459 Heritage Blvd., $95,000

MINDORO

Charles Storandt to Charles Storandt Revocable Trust, W4406 County Road D

Blake and Christian Miller to Reuben Storandt, N8237 County Road C, $147,500

