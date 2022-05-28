The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.

La Crosse CountyLynn Stephenson to Colt Lang and Amber Patterman, 3054 29th Court, $225,000

John Cochran and Margaret Grenisen to Grenisen-Cochran Revocable Living Trust, 1420 Cass St.

Karen and Paul Klas to Ssal Living Trust, W5973 Cty. Road B, $870,000

Geneva Terrace Apartments to Oxford Lane Inc., Mormon Coulee Road apartment complex, $64,888,000

Anneliese and Richard Wilhelm to Samantha and William McCaskey, 3061 29th Court, $274,000

Linda and Richard W. Rhode to Melissa Leske and Richard G. Rhode, 3203 Farnam St., $231,200

Ezra and Jennifer Musselman to Dana and Samuel Kokales, 2543 14th St., $130,000

Brandon Balfanz to HNC Investments, 1927 Wood St., $87,000

Megan and Ryan Schultz to Keith and Sean Melford, 1902 30th St., $187,000

Janine Lovekamp and Martin Nachreiner to Holly and Kevin Beine, 2105 30th St., $285,000

Johnathon and Renee Visgar to Nickelatti Real Estate, 1940, 1938 State Road, $227,000

Becher Properties South to Geneva Pacific Capital, 2010 State Road 16, $1,300,000

Owen and Rebecca Linzmeier to Kyle Hemker and Daniel Weber, 1405 East Ave., $222,000

Caroline Burmaster, Donald and Russell Pieper to Betty and Marvin Nelson, 2048, 2050 32nd St., $300,000

Timothy Fry Estate to Jodi Lovgren, 1714 East Ave, $198,000

Mary Gust to Michael and Wanda Roth, N3162 Storandt Place, $635,000

Patricia and Ronald Fortney to LAX Holding Trust, N1938 Summit Drive, $675,000

Brian Stetzer and Annie Young to LJT&A Rentals, 506 Prospect St., $60,000

Gabriel and Haley Sunderland to GHS Real Estate, 1506 11th St.

David and Roxanne Karl to Sage Realty, 5915 Robil Court, $310,000

Heidi Arciszewski to Mikayla Tomsyck, 1308 Travis St., $135,000

Jeffrey Dupree and Meaghan McCann to Jeffrey Dupree, 1803 Barlow Stl, $79,800

Patricia Antony Revocable Trust to Christopher and Stephanie Will, 901 Losey Blvd, $215,000

Chad and Kristine Duchateau to Sara Frank and Carter Meyer, 1650 Park Ave., $255,000

CSM Enterprises to CRA Properties, 5136 Mormon Coulee Road, $1,375,000

Mary Rotering Revocable Trust to Angeline Rhodes, 914 State St., $294,200

Roger Roellich to Bald Eagle Group, 1430,1432 Kane St., $185,000

Carol Lee to Amy and David Gerdts, 6018 River Run Road, $315,000

Billy and Katherine Hestand to Johanna and Terrence Bell, N1727 Ridgeview Drive, $333,111

Water Place One to Julie Wichelt, 325 River Point, $535,000

Christopher and Paula Ebert to Karl and Megan Granzin, 6005 Robil Court, $270,000

BANGORJohn P. Olson Revocable Living Trust to Kristin and Tyler EVerso, N5708 Cty. Road E, $147,000

Tyler Manke to Tyler Manke and Megan Schneyer, N6624 Niedfeldt Road, $60,000

Scott Knudtson to Jill and Scott Knudtson, N3863 Russlan Coulee Road

HOLMENMegan Foley and Gregory Messling to Jared Voves, 1106 Huntington St., $285,000

Jolene Reeves to Nicholas Becker, 303 Bryan St., $305,500

Kayla and Nicholas Stoa to Caitlin Bean, N6766 McCurdy Road, $295,000

Jean and Richard Schermetzler to Kristen and Matar Goumbala, 232 and 304 Marie Drive, $455,000

Chien Hung Hsieh and Ching Yin Hsu to Michael and Ann Richgels Revocable Trust, 2907 Pleasant Drive, $308,000

Mitchell Donnelly to Eric and Kristina Pederson, 402 Russell Drive, $405,000

Alex Jeffrey and Kim Truong to Jansen and Kattapuram Living Trust, W4324 Drectrah Road, $950,000

Michael and Petra Nedoba to David and Sookyung Kim, W6357 Pinewood Drive, $575,000

Jamie and Malissa Gomez to Brant and Casey Sommerville, 714 Pine Cone Place, $439,000

Mary Sippel to Megan and Samuel Pierce, 2815 Pleasant Drive, $280,500

ONALASKAVirginia Christenson Estate to Pamel Christenson, N4380 Esther Drive

Caine Haw and Wah Htun to Haw and Htun Trust, 827 Olympic Drive

Donald Pedretti to Lacey Haar, 715 Pleasant Court, $307,000

HP River Rock LLC to Herlitzke Enterprises, W8288 Cty. Road Z, $64,500

Amy Debauche to Robert Debauche, 1105, 1107 Lauderdale Place

Joe and Robert Schleifer to Jason and Kelly Schleifer, W8227 Woodview Drive, $250,000

Premier Onalaska to Calvin Akin/Calvin Akin to Premier Kinney Coulee LLC, 3051 Berlin Drive

Goehner Investments to Derek Berge, N5448 Circle Drive, $258,000

Vanguard Valley to Kenneth and Sandra Stephany, 553 Court Road, $250,000

WEST SALEMJansen and Kattapuram Living Trust to Aben Properties, 760 Lewis St., $1,125,000

Greenfield Addition to J Waterman Partners, East Ave. and Panther St. complexes, $210,000

R and J Pischke Trust to Johnson Family Revocable Trust, 843 Deerfield St., $425,000

