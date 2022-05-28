The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
La Crosse CountyLynn Stephenson to Colt Lang and Amber Patterman, 3054 29th Court, $225,000
John Cochran and Margaret Grenisen to Grenisen-Cochran Revocable Living Trust, 1420 Cass St.
Karen and Paul Klas to Ssal Living Trust, W5973 Cty. Road B, $870,000
Geneva Terrace Apartments to Oxford Lane Inc., Mormon Coulee Road apartment complex, $64,888,000
Anneliese and Richard Wilhelm to Samantha and William McCaskey, 3061 29th Court, $274,000
Linda and Richard W. Rhode to Melissa Leske and Richard G. Rhode, 3203 Farnam St., $231,200
Ezra and Jennifer Musselman to Dana and Samuel Kokales, 2543 14th St., $130,000
Brandon Balfanz to HNC Investments, 1927 Wood St., $87,000
Megan and Ryan Schultz to Keith and Sean Melford, 1902 30th St., $187,000
Janine Lovekamp and Martin Nachreiner to Holly and Kevin Beine, 2105 30th St., $285,000
Johnathon and Renee Visgar to Nickelatti Real Estate, 1940, 1938 State Road, $227,000
Becher Properties South to Geneva Pacific Capital, 2010 State Road 16, $1,300,000
Owen and Rebecca Linzmeier to Kyle Hemker and Daniel Weber, 1405 East Ave., $222,000
Caroline Burmaster, Donald and Russell Pieper to Betty and Marvin Nelson, 2048, 2050 32nd St., $300,000
Timothy Fry Estate to Jodi Lovgren, 1714 East Ave, $198,000
Mary Gust to Michael and Wanda Roth, N3162 Storandt Place, $635,000
Patricia and Ronald Fortney to LAX Holding Trust, N1938 Summit Drive, $675,000
Brian Stetzer and Annie Young to LJT&A Rentals, 506 Prospect St., $60,000
Gabriel and Haley Sunderland to GHS Real Estate, 1506 11th St.
David and Roxanne Karl to Sage Realty, 5915 Robil Court, $310,000
Heidi Arciszewski to Mikayla Tomsyck, 1308 Travis St., $135,000
Jeffrey Dupree and Meaghan McCann to Jeffrey Dupree, 1803 Barlow Stl, $79,800
Patricia Antony Revocable Trust to Christopher and Stephanie Will, 901 Losey Blvd, $215,000
Chad and Kristine Duchateau to Sara Frank and Carter Meyer, 1650 Park Ave., $255,000
CSM Enterprises to CRA Properties, 5136 Mormon Coulee Road, $1,375,000
Mary Rotering Revocable Trust to Angeline Rhodes, 914 State St., $294,200
Roger Roellich to Bald Eagle Group, 1430,1432 Kane St., $185,000
Carol Lee to Amy and David Gerdts, 6018 River Run Road, $315,000
Billy and Katherine Hestand to Johanna and Terrence Bell, N1727 Ridgeview Drive, $333,111
Water Place One to Julie Wichelt, 325 River Point, $535,000
Christopher and Paula Ebert to Karl and Megan Granzin, 6005 Robil Court, $270,000
BANGORJohn P. Olson Revocable Living Trust to Kristin and Tyler EVerso, N5708 Cty. Road E, $147,000
Tyler Manke to Tyler Manke and Megan Schneyer, N6624 Niedfeldt Road, $60,000
Scott Knudtson to Jill and Scott Knudtson, N3863 Russlan Coulee Road
HOLMENMegan Foley and Gregory Messling to Jared Voves, 1106 Huntington St., $285,000
Jolene Reeves to Nicholas Becker, 303 Bryan St., $305,500
Kayla and Nicholas Stoa to Caitlin Bean, N6766 McCurdy Road, $295,000
Jean and Richard Schermetzler to Kristen and Matar Goumbala, 232 and 304 Marie Drive, $455,000
Chien Hung Hsieh and Ching Yin Hsu to Michael and Ann Richgels Revocable Trust, 2907 Pleasant Drive, $308,000
Mitchell Donnelly to Eric and Kristina Pederson, 402 Russell Drive, $405,000
Alex Jeffrey and Kim Truong to Jansen and Kattapuram Living Trust, W4324 Drectrah Road, $950,000
Michael and Petra Nedoba to David and Sookyung Kim, W6357 Pinewood Drive, $575,000
Jamie and Malissa Gomez to Brant and Casey Sommerville, 714 Pine Cone Place, $439,000
Mary Sippel to Megan and Samuel Pierce, 2815 Pleasant Drive, $280,500
ONALASKAVirginia Christenson Estate to Pamel Christenson, N4380 Esther Drive
Caine Haw and Wah Htun to Haw and Htun Trust, 827 Olympic Drive
Donald Pedretti to Lacey Haar, 715 Pleasant Court, $307,000
HP River Rock LLC to Herlitzke Enterprises, W8288 Cty. Road Z, $64,500
Amy Debauche to Robert Debauche, 1105, 1107 Lauderdale Place
Joe and Robert Schleifer to Jason and Kelly Schleifer, W8227 Woodview Drive, $250,000
Premier Onalaska to Calvin Akin/Calvin Akin to Premier Kinney Coulee LLC, 3051 Berlin Drive
Goehner Investments to Derek Berge, N5448 Circle Drive, $258,000
Vanguard Valley to Kenneth and Sandra Stephany, 553 Court Road, $250,000
WEST SALEMJansen and Kattapuram Living Trust to Aben Properties, 760 Lewis St., $1,125,000
Greenfield Addition to J Waterman Partners, East Ave. and Panther St. complexes, $210,000
R and J Pischke Trust to Johnson Family Revocable Trust, 843 Deerfield St., $425,000