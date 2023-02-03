Rebuilding American Civics, a series of community classes sponsored by Viterbo University’s D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and IM Education, starts a new series of Wednesday sessions Feb. 15.

The classes will be conducted starting at 6:30 p.m. at the La Crosse County Historical Society’s La Crosse Area Heritage Center, 506 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

Sessions are moderated by Sam Scinta, founder and president of IM Education, an adjunct instructor in the servant leadership program at Viterbo University, associate lecturer in political science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and publisher at Fulcrum Publishing.

Topics for this round of classes include the following:

• Feb 15: U.S. congressional leadership and how Congress operates

• Feb 22: Legislative update with state Reps. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, and Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska

• March 1: How are Wisconsin State Supreme Court justices selected and is this the best way to choose judges?

• March 8: Writing an effective letter to the editor with Rusty Cunningham, former La Crosse Tribune publisher and executive editor.

Additional sessions will be held on Tuesdays, March 21 and 28 and April 4 and 11, with topics to be determined.

The sessions begin with a lesson to provide context, followed by an open discussion about the topic. Diverse viewpoints and ideas are encouraged, as one of the main goals of the class series is developing civil discourse and critical thinking.

Participants may sign up for individual sessions or for the whole program. For more information or to register, email Kelli Jerve at kelli@inspiredmindsedu.org, indicating which sessions you will attend.