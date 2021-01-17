Recent fires in La Crosse area with no common link

Mike Arnold said fire calls in Sparta, major or minor, often happen three at a time.
“Believe it or not, a lot of our calls come in threes,” he said. “I don’t know why.”
Arnold is chief of the Sparta Area Fire Protection District and is one of many local fire chiefs assessing recent blazes that destroyed property in their communities. He said there usually isn’t a rhyme or reason to fire calls except that structure fires happen more often in winter followed by the grass fire season in spring.
Arnold’s department recently fought two major fires within 72 hours — a Dec. 29 fire blaze damaged a restaurant in downtown Sparta and a fire damaged a home in the town of Leon less than an hour into the new year.
Sparta isn’t the only department that has recently doused big fires:
- Ten people were displaced Nov. 8 after an apartment fire in La Crescent, Minnesota. La Crescent fire chief Tom Paulson said it was the community’s first major apartment fire since 2007.
- Two buildings in downtown Tomah were destroyed by a Nov. 29 fire that kept firefighters on site for nearly 12 hours. There were no serious injuries, but one person was rescued from an upstairs apartment.
- A man died Jan. 8 after a fire at a Mormon Coulee Road residence in La Crosse.
- A family of four lost their home and nearly all their possessions after a Jan. 10 fire in the town of Holland. Holmen Area Fire Department chief Buck Manley said the lives of the family members were likely saved by working smoke detectors.
- Eight rental storage units and their contents were destroyed by a Jan. 11 fire at an Edwards Mini Storage location in La Crosse.
- Two dogs died in a Jan. 12 fire that destroyed an Onalaska residence.
An American Red Cross spokesman said Tuesday that his organization has responded to 400 statewide cases involving people losing shelter due to fire since Thanksgiving.
But despite the recent fire-related headlines, there hasn’t been a single factor that links the local fires.
“Most fires are random,” La Crosse Fire Department division chief Steven Cash said. “Very rarely do we see a tie-in, such as arson.”
Cash said fire calls normally increase as winter approaches and that the number of overall calls in La Crosse hasn’t been unusual for this time of year.
He noted that the department’s “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign in conjunction with fire departments in La Crescent, Onalaska and town of Campbell inserted four red bulbs signifying house fires from Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. There were five red bulbs in 2019.
He said “alternative sources of heating” often play a role in fires this time of year. For example, he said, the fatal fire in La Crosse was from a 1950s torch heating system that had been repaired multiple times.
Arnold said a chimney fire destroyed the home in Leon. He urged homeowners with wood-burning systems to keep their chimneys clean and burn “clean, dried, seasoned wood.”
Cash identified space heaters as another source of home fires. He said fire hazards occur when two or three space heaters are plugged into the same power strip or placed too close to a flammable material.
“If you have a space heater, plug it directly into the wall and keep it at least three feet away from any combustible,” he said.
Most major fires have multiple departments at the scene, and Arnold said mutual aid is critical in sustaining firefighting efforts. He said there’s an extensive mutual aid network that ensures that no more than 20% of a neighboring department’s firefighting capacity is used during any one call.
“You get resources from multiple departments so you don’t drain a single department,” said Arnold, whose department includes the city of Sparta and eight towns in Monroe County. “Without mutual aid, a lot of departments would be in a very precarious situation.”
Arnold said his firefighters respond to about 250 calls per year, ranging from car fires to structural blazes. He said back-to-back structure fires can put pressure on a local fire department but said Sparta is fortunate to be staffed with 42 volunteers and the ability to call other departments.
“It’s a great thing,” he said. “Sometimes you have to rely on your neighbors when you have a large-scale incident.”
