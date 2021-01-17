Recent fires in La Crosse area with no common link

An American Red Cross spokesman said Tuesday that his organization has responded to 400 statewide cases involving people losing shelter due to fire since Thanksgiving.

But despite the recent fire-related headlines, there hasn’t been a single factor that links the local fires.

“Most fires are random,” La Crosse Fire Department division chief Steven Cash said. “Very rarely do we see a tie-in, such as arson.”

Cash said fire calls normally increase as winter approaches and that the number of overall calls in La Crosse hasn’t been unusual for this time of year.

He noted that the department’s “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign in conjunction with fire departments in La Crescent, Onalaska and town of Campbell inserted four red bulbs signifying house fires from Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. There were five red bulbs in 2019.

He said “alternative sources of heating” often play a role in fires this time of year. For example, he said, the fatal fire in La Crosse was from a 1950s torch heating system that had been repaired multiple times.

Arnold said a chimney fire destroyed the home in Leon. He urged homeowners with wood-burning systems to keep their chimneys clean and burn “clean, dried, seasoned wood.”