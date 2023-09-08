Holmen fire chief Ryan Ostreng isn't a meteorologist, but he knows how to spot dry weather.

"Just driving through town, you can see a lot of brown and yellow grass," Ostreng said. "I play Frisbee with my dog, and it's nothing but a dust cloud when she jumps and leaps."

Ostreng and other area firefighting professionals have been monitoring the weather with more than casual interest this year. The region has been gripped by a drought since late spring, and the situation reached the point where the Holmen and Onalaska fire departments imposed a burn ban during the Labor Day weekend.

Ostreng said a combination of heat, wind and low humidity convinced to the departments to take action. He said Onalaska Fire Chief Pete Fletty approached him about issuing a joint statement, a first for the two departments.

The burn ban — which covered the city of Onalaska, village of Holmen, town of Onalaska and town of Holland — prohibited campfires, burn piles, burn barrels and use of fireworks. Charcoal grills were still permitted but only when sitting on a noncombustible surface.

Fletty said the two departments have a mutual aid agreement and that it made sense for them to work together.

"With our close proximity, we were both in the same predicament," Fletty said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported Monday that burn bans across some of the area had been lifted, including in the town of Holland, village of Holmen, city and town of Onalaska as some precipitation had eased the concern.

Still, the DNR noted the area remains under moderate to severe drought conditions and any burning should be done with care.

The predicament dates back to late spring, when the drought began. The fire season got off to a blazing starting in April, when nearly 3,000 acres of woodland and open grass burned in Monroe and Juneau counties.

Most of La Crosse County has remained under severe drought conditions, even as the fire danger level has improved to moderate from severe and in some cases, reached extreme levels. The National Weather Service says precipitation deficits in 2023 range from 7-14 inches in the upper Mississippi River Valley, and little precipitation is forecast over the next several days.

Drought conditions are even more severe south of La Crosse. The southeast corner of the county, along with Vernon County, faces exceptional drought. While Onalaska and Holmen lifted their burn bans Sept. 5, the Stoddard-Bergum Fire Department in Vernon County issued a new one Sept. 6. Burning all combustible materials in the town of Bergen and village of Stoddard is prohibited. Fireworks are banned, and campfires are allowed only in developed camping areas.

"The risk for wildfires in these areas is very high, and there's little relief in sight in the near future with the current weather pattern," the department said in a press release. "This ban will be in place until conditions significantly improve."

Chippewa County

Drought conditions aren't as severe in Chippewa County. Andrew Sorenson, forestry team leader at the Department of Natural Resources station in Jim Falls, said precipitation has been below normal but that the area has received timely rains.

"We have been seeing a little more rain as opposed to Monroe County, Juneau County and La Crosse County," Sorenson said. "We've had just enough rain every three weeks or so that our grass remains green."

Chippewa County was elevated to high fire risk over the Labor Day weekend. Sorenson said wind posed the highest danger in the county.

Sorenson urged people to know their local burning regulations. Rules that cover DNR protection areas and burning ban updates can be found at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/forestfire/permits.

Ostreng and Fletty urged people to be vigilant as dry weather lingers into fall. They said anyone who starts a fire should have a ready water source nearby and never leave a fire unattended.

"All it takes is one glowing ember to blow onto somebody's yard and start a fire," Ostreng said.

They also reminded people to completely extinguish any fire that's started. Fletty said a fire isn't completely extinguished until "it's cold and it's dark. No embers, no nothing."

Ostreng said he isn't aware of anyone who violated last weekend's burn ban. He said most people have been responsible with their burning practices since the drought began.

"I think people understand what is happening," he said. "It has been a dry summer. Thank God we haven't had a whole lot of outdoor fires."