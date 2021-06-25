 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recent UW-La Crosse grad named to US Paralympic Swim Team
0 Comments

Recent UW-La Crosse grad named to US Paralympic Swim Team

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Natalie Sims, a recent UW-La Crosse graduate from Edina, Minnesota, will represent Team USA at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

She is on the 34-person team, consisting of 24 women and 10 men, that was announced following three days of record-breaking and standout performances at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis.

Putting a tumultuous year of closed swimming pools and postponed Games behind them, the top Para swimmers in the country finally joined together at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus to showcase their years of hard work.

Leading the squad into Tokyo are Paralympic veterans including Jessica Long, Rudy Garcia-Tolson, Evan Austin, McKenzie Coan and Mallory Weggeman.

Sims is making her second Paralympics Games, last competing in 2016.

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News