Recent UW-La Crosse grad named to US Paralympic Swim Team

Natalie Sims, a recent UW-La Crosse graduate from Edina, Minnesota, will represent Team USA at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

She is on the 34-person team, consisting of 24 women and 10 men, that was announced following three days of record-breaking and standout performances at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis.

Putting a tumultuous year of closed swimming pools and postponed Games behind them, the top Para swimmers in the country finally joined together at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus to showcase their years of hard work.

Leading the squad into Tokyo are Paralympic veterans including Jessica Long, Rudy Garcia-Tolson, Evan Austin, McKenzie Coan and Mallory Weggeman.

Sims is making her second Paralympics Games, last competing in 2016.

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

