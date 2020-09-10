 Skip to main content
Record 75 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County, local health department adjusting updates
breaking top story

Record 75 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County, local health department adjusting updates

La Crosse County recorded 75 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a new daily high. The previous high was 47 new cases on Sept. 4.

With the spike, the county has averaged 29.43 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure was 23.14 on Wednesday and 18.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 1,445, which increases to 1,496 when including probable cases.

Thursday’s positivity rate was also high: 36.06%. The seven- and 14-day rates increased significantly as a result – to 17.18% and 17.07%, respectively, up from 14.35% and 14.87% on Wednesday.

Total positivity increased to 6.11%, eclipsing 6% for the first time. That figure was still below 5% on Aug. 24.

Total deaths remained at two.

The La Crosse County Health Department, which several weeks ago discontinued providing daily local case counts in favor of a weekly Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative web page update, announced Thursday it will resume reporting daily numbers on weekdays, with Monday's count including weekend cases.

Case breakdowns and metrics will continue to be shared on Wednesdays.

4 new cases in Monroe

Monroe County reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the county total to 307 confirmed cases.

The county lists 20 active cases and 285 have recovered. Two deaths were previously reported.

The county reports 8,818 negative tests.

The latest cases involve:

• A girl between ages 15 and 19.

• A woman in her 30s.

• A man in his 60s.

• A woman in her 70s.

