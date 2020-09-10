Record 75 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County, local health department adjusting updates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded 75 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a new daily high. The previous high was 47 new cases on Sept. 4.

With the spike, the county has averaged 29.43 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure was 23.14 on Wednesday and 18.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 1,445, which increases to 1,496 when including probable cases.

Thursday’s positivity rate was also high: 36.06%. The seven- and 14-day rates increased significantly as a result – to 17.18% and 17.07%, respectively, up from 14.35% and 14.87% on Wednesday.

Total positivity increased to 6.11%, eclipsing 6% for the first time. That figure was still below 5% on Aug. 24.

Total deaths remained at two.

The La Crosse County Health Department, which several weeks ago discontinued providing daily local case counts in favor of a weekly Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative web page update, announced Thursday it will resume reporting daily numbers on weekdays, with Monday's count including weekend cases.

Case breakdowns and metrics will continue to be shared on Wednesdays.