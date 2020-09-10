Record 75 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County

La Crosse County recorded 75 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a new daily high. The previous high was 47 new cases on Sept. 4.
With the spike, the county has averaged 29.43 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure was 23.14 on Wednesday and 18.57 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 1,445, which increases to 1,496 when including probable cases.
Thursday’s positivity rate was also high: 36.06%. The seven- and 14-day rates increased significantly as a result – to 17.18% and 17.07%, respectively, up from 14.35% and 14.87% on Wednesday.
Total positivity increased to 6.11%, eclipsing 6% for the first time. That figure was still below 5% on Aug. 24.
Total deaths remained at two.
