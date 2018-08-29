Danny Koeller said his aunt and uncle lost more than 50 sheep from the flooding. Only a few had turned up as of late Tuesday morning. Koeller said cattle had to leave their pastures and take refuge on higher ground, as pictured here.
Danny Koeller took this photo Tuesday morning on his property on the Kickapoo River outside Ontario on Downing Road off Hwy. 131. He said a horse in his barn was up to its head in water Tuesday morning.
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Danny Koeller said his aunt and uncle lost more than 50 sheep from the flooding. Only a few had turned up as of late Tuesday morning. Koeller said cattle had to leave their pastures and take refuge on higher ground, as pictured here.
Danny Koeller photo
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Danny Koeller and his family were among those who were stuck at home, due to flooding of the Kickapoo River near Ontario from the storms that came through Monday and Tuesday.
Danny Koeller photo
Danny Koeller took this photo Tuesday morning on his property on the Kickapoo River outside Ontario on Downing Road off Hwy. 131. He said a horse in his barn was up to its head in water Tuesday morning.
Vernon County was hit hard after heavy storms dumped 10 inches of rain by 7 a.m. Tuesday in Westby. Genoa received 7.8 inches overnight, Stoddard 7.4 and Hillsboro 7.
The Monroe County villages of Melvina and Kendall received 8.7 and 8.6 inches of rain, respectively. Cashton got 7.3 inches.
In La Crosse County, La Crosse, Barre Mills and St. Joseph each recorded nearly 6 inches — before a second round of hard rain hit Tuesday afternoon.
The torrential rains Monday night and Tuesday sent the Kickapoo River over its banks, and record crests are expected as floodwaters make their way through Vernon and Crawford counties on their way to the Wisconsin River.
By early Tuesday afternoon, the Kickapoo at Ontario in Monroe County already was within a foot of the record 22-foot crest set June 8, 2008. Including this round of flooding, the six highest crests in Ontario history have all been established since March 2007.
The Kickapoo was at a record 16.33 feet Tuesday afternoon at La Farge and was headed for a crest of 16.5 feet, 4½ feet above flood stage, according to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. The previous record of 15.78 feet was set June 9, 2008.
Farther downriver, Gays Mills was bracing for a 22-foot crest expected early this afternoon. That would erase the record of 20.44 feet set June 9, 2008.
The NWS in La Crosse said 1 to 3 more inches of rain was possible in Allamakee County in Iowa, Houston County in Minnesota, and the Wisconsin counties of Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon before the flash-flood watch expires today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.