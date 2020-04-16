You are the owner of this article.
Recount for La Crosse County District 2 race scheduled
The La Crosse County clerk's office announced it will conduct a recount for the race for the District 2 La Crosse County supervisor seat.

The recount will take place Friday at 9 a.m.

The race was originally decided by just a few votes Monday night, results showing Ralph E. Geary narrowly beating Coey Oliver 316 votes to 314.

Oliver requested the recount. Wisconsin does not have an automatic recount process and only happen upon request by a candidate.

