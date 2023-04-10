A recount of ballots cast for Holmen School Board candidates in the April 4 election will take place Wednesday, April 12.

Five candidates were seeking four seats on the board. The bottom two vote-getters were separated by 0.04% of the vote. According to unofficial results, candidate Khadijah Islam received 3,080 votes, or 17.98% to Jennifer Westlie's 3,073, or 17.94% of ballots cast in the race.

A total of 17,129 votes were tallied with Maggie Smith receiving 3,792, Lindsay Nied at 3,606, and Bridget Todd-Robbins at 3,471.

The recount will take place at 9 a.m. at the La Crosse County Administrative Center, 212 6th St. N, Room 430.