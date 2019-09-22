The Alliance to Heal Workgroup 8 and Coulee Council on Addictions Inc. will sponsor a Recovery Month Resource Fair from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St.
Individuals seeking recovery, supporting a loved one seeking recovery or professionals working with either group can attend any of the break-out sessions, including Narcan Training, "the 211 Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline and how to navigate it" and "One mother's story: Helping your loved one find recovery."
