Recycled Percussion show at Viterbo rescheduled due to COVID-19 case

The Recycled Percussion performance scheduled for Thursday evening at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre has been canceled and rescheduled.

"There was a positive COVID-19 case within Recycled Percussion and to ensure the health and safety of patrons, volunteers, staff, and crew, this performance has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.," Viterbo said in its announcement.

All season tickets, FLEX packages, and single tickets already sold will be valid for the rescheduled date. There will be no refunds issued at this time, Viterbo said.

For any questions, contact the Viterbo box office at boxoffice@viterbo.edu

Recycled Percussion has performed more than 6,000 shows in 15 countries since their founding in 1995. They were finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and have also appeared on “Carson Daly,” “The Today Show,” “China’s Got Talent” and the Latin Grammy Awards.

