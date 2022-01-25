Recycled Percussion to perform at Viterbo

Experience non-stop, high-energy junk rock music appropriate for all ages as international phenomenon Recycled Percussion performs at Viterbo University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Recycled Percussion brings to the stage an interactive experience filled with comedy, music, thrilling staging, and of course, brilliant drumming. The group has performed more than 6,000 shows in 15 countries since their founding in 1995. They were finalists on America’s Got Talent, and have also appeared on Carson Daly, The Today Show, China’s Got Talent, and the Latin Grammy Awards.

This performance is part of the Viterbo University Presenting Series and is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Leighton Broadcasting is the media sponsor and Gundersen Hotel & Suites is the hotel sponsor.

Tickets are $42 for main floor, $38 for lower balcony, and $32 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces on the Viterbo campus. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0