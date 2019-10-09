{{featured_button_text}}

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Red Cross is seeking blood donations to help those fighting against cancer at a number of blood drives in the coming weeks.

Donors will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants.

More than half of all platelets collected by the Red Cross are used by those fighting cancer, and platelet donors and those with type O blood are needed to ensure a stable supply.

For a full list of drives and to schedule a donation, visit redcrossblood.org and type in the local zip code.

