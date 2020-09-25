Red Cross collected blood donations now undergoing antibody testing for potential COVID-19 patient use

The American Red Cross in April began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma, and is now testing all donations for the potentially life-saving antibodies.
Convalescent plasma, derived from recovered coronavirus patients, has been used in transfusions for those battling the virus and in severe condition. To assist more individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, the organization has begun testing the antibodies in whole blood donations from donors regardless if they previously had the virus.
Samples taken during the blood donation process will be sent to a laboratory for infectious disease testing. The testing may indicate if the blood donor's immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, and if so the plasma may be used for patients.
"With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them," says Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available one to two weeks post donations via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity, and the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness.
All Red Cross blood donation drives and centers follow stringent COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, including temperature checks, social distancing, sanitation and the use of face masks by all donors, volunteers and staff.
To donate blood, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those attending public blood drives are asked to register in advance and have their face masks on upon arrival.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Dr.
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
