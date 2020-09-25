Red Cross collected blood donations now undergoing antibody testing for potential COVID-19 patient use

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross in April began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma, and is now testing all donations for the potentially life-saving antibodies.

Convalescent plasma, derived from recovered coronavirus patients, has been used in transfusions for those battling the virus and in severe condition. To assist more individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, the organization has begun testing the antibodies in whole blood donations from donors regardless if they previously had the virus.

Samples taken during the blood donation process will be sent to a laboratory for infectious disease testing. The testing may indicate if the blood donor's immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, and if so the plasma may be used for patients.

"With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them," says Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services.