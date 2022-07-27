Red Cross hosting August blood drives as supply declines

The American Red Cross is seeking blood and platelet donations as supply declines.

The drop in donors this summer, the Red Cross says, has led to a 20% decrease of available blood products. Type O negative blood and platelet donations are most urgent, but all blood types are needed.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. A donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check in.

Those who donate between Aug. 1-31 will be entered into a drawing for $6,000 towards gasoline, and all will receive a $10 gift card towards a selected merchant.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in La Crosse:

11:45 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, La Crosse Blood Donation Center

11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 15, 17, 22, 24, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 10, Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St.