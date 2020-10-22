 Skip to main content
Red Cross hosting blood drives, testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies
Blood donations continue to be in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the American Red Cross is hosting numerous local donation events to help fill the need.

All blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, with samples indicating the presence of antibodies potentially used for convalescent plasma therapy for individuals with severe cases of the coronavirus. 

The Red Cross encourages individuals to have the influenza vaccination, noting that "because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need."

There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot so long as the donor is without symptoms or fever. 

As a coronavirus precaution, all Red Cross blood drive sites and donation centers require donors and staff to wear masks, have their temperature taken, adhere to distancing and practice sanitation in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Donors with any symptoms of illness should refrain from donating until they are well. 

Donors can access their COVID-19 antibody test results within one to two weeks post donation on the Red Cross Blood Donor app or via the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and provide a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of identification.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities at the La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16, include:

  • 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 30, 31 and Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21
  • 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 28, and Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

 

 

 

 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

