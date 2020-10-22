Red Cross hosting blood drives, testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Blood donations continue to be in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the American Red Cross is hosting numerous local donation events to help fill the need.

All blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, with samples indicating the presence of antibodies potentially used for convalescent plasma therapy for individuals with severe cases of the coronavirus.

The Red Cross encourages individuals to have the influenza vaccination, noting that "because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need."

There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot so long as the donor is without symptoms or fever.

As a coronavirus precaution, all Red Cross blood drive sites and donation centers require donors and staff to wear masks, have their temperature taken, adhere to distancing and practice sanitation in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Donors with any symptoms of illness should refrain from donating until they are well.