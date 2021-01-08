Red Cross hosting drives for National Blood Donor Month

The American Red Cross and the National Football League are partnering for National Blood Donor Month to encourage donations of blood and convalescent plasma.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, blood and plasma donations, especially from those who have recovered from COVID-19, are of special need. Convalescent plasma therapy uses the plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat those with severe cases of the virus, as the antibody rich protein can aid in fighting off infection.

Individuals must have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and symptom free for at least 14 days to donate convalescent plasma.

“With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter, a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need,” says Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services.

As a thank you to donors, those who give blood or platelets at a Red Crosse drive this month will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Those who donate before Jan. 20 will also be entered to win the "Big Game at Home" package, including a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.