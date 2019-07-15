After a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June, the Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for donations of all blood types, especially type O, at the following upcoming donation opportunities.
In La Crosse:
July 22, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16
July 29, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16
August 5, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16
Aug. 9, noon to 5 p.m., Roncalli Newman Center Parish, 1732 State St.
In Holmen:
July 31, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Road.
In West Salem:
- July 29, noon to 6 p.m., West Salem Elementary, West Salem Elementary School, 475 N. Mark St.
Appointments can be made through the Blood Donor App, at the Red Cross' website or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Completing the RapidPass, an online health history questionnaire, can reduce the time it takes to donate.
The drop in donations was caused by almost 450 fewer organized blood drives by business and community groups during the Fourth of July week. Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
