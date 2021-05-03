Red Cross, La Crosse Fire Department team up for May 8 fire safety event

The La Crosse Fire Department and American Red Cross are teaming up this week to "sound the alarm" on home fire safety.

During "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life," La Crosse residents are invited to visit Copeland Park Saturday for a day of in-person fire education and resources from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Red Cross and fire department are also promoting the installation of free smoke alarms in the La Crosse area. Local residents can sign up for a home safety visit by calling 608-232-7468 or visiting redcross.org/WISmokeAlarms.

Patrick Corran, community risk educator for the fire department, hopes there's a positive response to the smoke detector offer. He said detectors are required by city code but aren't always installed.

"Like other health and safety measures, the homes we are the most concerned about are the ones where there may be some other insecurity occurring," Corran said. "If a family has to choose between making the choice to put food on the table or buy smoke alarms, they will probably choose feeding their family. This is why this program of getting free alarms installed in homes across the city is so vitally important."

He said the detectors being issued contain a sealed 10-year lithium battery, which eliminates the need to change batteries twice a year.