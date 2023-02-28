March 1 marks the start of the 80th annual American Red Cross Month, with the organization inviting community members to help further its work through donations, volunteering or learning life saving skills.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave the first Red Cross Month proclamation, and Gov. Tony Evers proclaims the same for Wisconsin each year. Statewide in 2022, 231,486 units of blood and platelets were collected, and across Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan 4,024 individuals received disaster assistance.

Thus far in 2023, the Red Cross has provided over 630 residents of Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan with help following residential fires.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Wisconsin rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Mark Thomas, CEO and regional executive for the Red Cross of Wisconsin. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

To volunteer, or to sign up for a CPR or AED class, visit redcross.org. The organization relies heavily on volunteers, who put in 118,000 hours last year in the Wisconsin region.

To make a financial donation, visit redcross.org or go to redcross.org/givingday on March 22 to contribute to Red Cross Giving Day. Funds help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters.

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who give blood, platelets or plasma during March will receive a $10 prepaid Visa card by emil and be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa card.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in La Crosse:

8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 3, 17, 24, 31, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, La Crosse Blood Donation Center

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7, Dura Tech Industries, 3216 Commerce St.

7 a.m. to noon March 14, Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.

11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 15, Moose Lodge

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16, Moose Lodge

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley View Mall, 3800 Hwy. 16

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31, Pearl Street Brewery

