Red Cross needs donors now; blood drives planned in La Crosse area

While donors have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Following are upcoming blood donation opportunities at the La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16, unless otherwise indicated:
La Crosse County
Bangor
- July14: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bangor High School, 700 10th St.
Holmen
- Aug. 3: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Holmen Community Library, 121 Legion St. W.
La Crosse
- July 13: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- July 13: 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, W4888 Harvest Lane
- July 14: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- July 16: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- July 17: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- July 19: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- July 20: 7 a.m. to noon, Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.
- July 20: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- July 21: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- July 21: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.
- July 23: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- July 23: Noon to 5 p.m., Valley View Mall
- July 24: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- July 26: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- July 27: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- July 28: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- July 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Black River Beach Community Center, 1433 Rose St.
- July 30: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- July 31: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 2: 8 a.m. to noon, Radisson Center, 300 S. Front St.
- Aug. 2: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Aug. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Aug. 4: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Aug. 6: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Onalaska
- July 22: 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., River of Life Church, River of Life Assembly of God, 1214 Hwy. PH
- July 27: Noon to 5 p.m., Stoney Creek Lodge, 3060 South Kinney Road
- Aug. 13: 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran, 1201 Main St.
West Salem
- July 26: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 625 W Franklin St.
- Aug. 10: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Salem High School, 405 E. Hamlin St.
Monroe County
Cashton
- Aug. 6: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cashton High School, 540 Coe St.
Fort McCoy
- July 1 6: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., McCoy's, 1571 Ninth Ave. S.
Sparta
- July 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 1116 Angelo Rd
Tomah
- Aug. 5: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., Masonic Temple, Masonic Temple, 520 E. Saratoga St.
Wilton
- Aug. 7: 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Community Center, 400 East St.
Vernon County
La Farge
- July 28: 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., La Farge High School, 301 W. Adams
Viroqua
- Aug. 4: Noon to 5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway