Red Cross recognizes Onalaska family, La Crosse sergeant for life-saving actions

The American Red Cross has recognized four members of the Bartos family and a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Sergeant for the vital actions they took in sustaining the life of Onalaska retired physician Craig Bartos.

On Christmas Eve 2018, Craig Bartos collapsed as the family prepared for holiday meals and church. Four members of his family – John Bartos, Karen Bartos, Mary Bartos and Laura (Bartos) Corey – took key roles in providing CPR and First Aid, and contacting first responders. Minutes after the emergency call went out, Sgt. Daniel Baudek arrived on scene and applied CPR as well as multiple shocks with an AED. Paramedics brought Craig Bartos to the hospital, and days later he was able to return home.

Because of the remarkable team effort in saving Craig’s life under unimaginable stress, the American Red Cross recognized four members of the Bartos family and Sgt. Baudek with our Certification for Extraordinary Personal Action, a national certificate that acknowledges the power in saving or sustaining a life with trainings like CPR.

Craig Bartos said the story of his family and Sgt. Baudek can serve as a chance for others to see the deepest value of all in learning a life-saving skill: “If you love somebody, learn CPR.”

You can find online and in-person CPR, First Aid, swim safety and other courses at redcross.org/take-a-class or by calling (800) RED CROSS.

