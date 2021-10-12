Red Cross reporting emergency blood and platelet shortage, many upcoming donation opportunities

The American Red Cross reports an emergency blood and platelet shortage, stating blood supply is the at the lowest post-summer level in at least six years, with under a day's supply of some types in recent weeks.

While blood donations and supply usually increases in fall, the recent uptick in coronavirus cases as the delta variant circlates has contributed to low donor turnout. To make up inventory, the Red Cross needs to collect 10,000 more blood products every week for four weeks to meet hospital and patient needs.

With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Red Cross reminds potential donors that donor blood is essential for those undergoing treatment. Nearly 25% of the blood supply is utilized by cancer patients during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Currently, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease, the Red Cross says. Sickle cell trait screening results will be available within two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Donations of all blood types, especially O, are needed in addition to platelets. Those who donate through Oct. 31 will receive two $5 e-gift cards.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and provide a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of ID.

Blood drives follow coronavirus precautions, with the wearing of face masks required by all donors and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in La Crosse:

11:20 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.

11:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 13, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, St. Joseph Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St.

8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, La Crosse Blood Donation Center

7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, La Crosse Blood Donation Center

11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 18, 20, 25, 27, Nov. 1, 3, 8, 10, La Crosse Blood Donation Center

12:30 to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9, La Crosse Blood Donation Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29, Valley View Mall, 3800 State Road 16

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Central High School, 1801 Losey Blvd.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

