As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in March will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card by email and automatically will be entered for a chance to win one of five $3,000 Visa prepaid cards.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

La Crosse County

Holmen

April 10: 12:30 p.m.—5:30 p.m., Holmen Community Center, Holmen Community Ctr., 600 N Holmen Dr.Suite 200

La Crosse

March 27: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

March 28: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

March 29: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

March 31: 8 a.m.—2:45 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

March 31: 11 a.m.—4 p.m., Pearl Street Brewery, Pearl Street Brewery, 1401 St. Andrew St.

April 3: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

April 4: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

April 5: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

April 7: 8 a.m.—2:45 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

April 7: 10 a.m.—3 p.m., Black River Beach Community Center, 1433 Rose St.

April 10: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

April 11: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

April 12: 11 a.m.—5 p.m., Pump House, 119 King St.

April 12: 11:45 a.m.—6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

April 14: 8 a.m.—2:45 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16

Onalaska

April 14: 12 p.m.—5:30 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road

West Salem

3/27/2023: 12:30 p.m.—5:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 625 W Franklin St.

Monroe County

Fort McCoy

March 29: 10:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m., Bldg 50, Bldg. 50 South O St.

Sparta

April 4: 10 a.m.—4:30 p.m., Sparta American Legion, 1116 Angelo Road

Tomah

April 6: 10:45 a.m.—5 p.m., Masonic Temple, Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 East Saratoga St.

Wilton

April 1: 7 a.m.—11:30 a.m., Wilton Community Center, 400 East St.

Vernon County

Hillsboro

April 11: 10 a.m.—4 p.m., Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center, 203 Mill St.

Viroqua

March 28: 12 p.m.—5:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway

How to donateTo donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit: www.redcross.org/local/wisconsin/volunteer.html.

