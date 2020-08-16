You are the owner of this article.
Red Cross to host blood drive in La Crescent
The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at La Crescent United Methodist Church, 520 Elm St., La Crescent.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter lacrescentmn to search for available drives.

A special offer of a $5 Amazon gift card is available to those giving blood Aug. 1 through Sept. 3.

