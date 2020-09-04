Red Cross to test donor plasma, reward donors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

A partnership with Sports Clips Haircuts will ensure a coupon for a free haircut for those who donate Sept. 1-30.

Additionally, those who give Sept. 4 through 8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks while supplies last. Make an appointment and view opportunities to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross will also test blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, produced regardless of any developed symptoms. Tests identifying individuals with antibodies may qualify donors of convalescent plasma.

