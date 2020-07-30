Red Cross, Versiti urging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the spread of COVID-19 still prevalent, and even picking up in certain states and regions, hospitals are calling on former coronavirus patients to donate their potentially recovery-aiding plasma.

Since early April, the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, which is led by national institutions including Mayo Clinic Rochester, has been collecting plasma from individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus for use on current patients experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms.

Though not yet proven to be effective, there is hope the blood proteins from those who were previously infected can aid in limiting the progression and effects of the virus in those requiring ventilator support.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and the American Red Cross, which have continued to stress the importance of blood donation as supply dwindles during the pandemic, are also calling on those who are two or more weeks out from the virus to give their plasma.

To be eligible to donate, individuals must have tested positive for the virus and then been asymptomatic for 14 days, with a subsequent COVID-19 test proving negative, or for 28 days without the need for follow-up testing.