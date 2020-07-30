Red Cross, Versiti urging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma

With the spread of COVID-19 still prevalent, and even picking up in certain states and regions, hospitals are calling on former coronavirus patients to donate their potentially recovery-aiding plasma.
Since early April, the Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program, which is led by national institutions including Mayo Clinic Rochester, has been collecting plasma from individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus for use on current patients experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms.
Though not yet proven to be effective, there is hope the blood proteins from those who were previously infected can aid in limiting the progression and effects of the virus in those requiring ventilator support.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and the American Red Cross, which have continued to stress the importance of blood donation as supply dwindles during the pandemic, are also calling on those who are two or more weeks out from the virus to give their plasma.
To be eligible to donate, individuals must have tested positive for the virus and then been asymptomatic for 14 days, with a subsequent COVID-19 test proving negative, or for 28 days without the need for follow-up testing.
"As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, so does the demand for convalescent plasma," says Dr. Thomas Abshire, chief medical officer for Versiti. "We saw tremendous initial support from patients who recovered from the infection (but) we have seen a drop in donations over the past few weeks. Now is a critically important time for those who have recovered from the infection to donate and support COVID patients in need. The donation process is safe and could help save lives."
As of July 30, lab-confirmed cases of COVID nationwide have reached 4,405,932 with 150,283 related deaths, while Wisconsin is at 52,108 positives and 919 deaths.
La Crosse County, which sustained low case counts throughout the spring before picking up in June and July, has had 780 cases and one death due to the virus.
The American Red Cross, which says the demand for convalescent plasma has more than doubled in the past month, has since April collected and distributed more than 20,000 of the samples, including 662 to Wisconsin facilities.
One donation can yield up to three does of antibodies, and the number of infusions a COVID-19 patient requires is variable.
The donation process for convalescent plasma is akin to that of standard plasma donation, lasting about half an hour and using a apheresis machine to separate the blood components.
Both Red Cross and Versiti locations offering the service follow strict health and safety guidelines, including the required wearing of masks by staff, volunteers and donors, thorough sanitation and social distancing.
Potential convalescent plasma donors can reach Versti by calling 1-866-702-4673 or visiting versiti.org/covid19plasma. To reach the Red Cross, visit call 1-800 -733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
