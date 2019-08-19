The Red Cross is urging potential donors to attend a series of donation drives for a chance to win a $5 Amazon gift card and replenish the emergency supply.
Events at the La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16:
- Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Aug. 20: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Aug. 21: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Aug. 23: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 24: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 26: 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Aug. 27: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Aug. 28: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Aug. 30: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 31: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Sept. 4: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Sept. 5: 1:30 to 6 p.m.
- Sept. 6: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 7: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 9: 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Sept. 10: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Sept. 11: 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Sept. 13: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 14: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Events elsewhere in La Crosse:
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
- Aug. 23: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue
- Aug. 30: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Valley View Mall, 3800 State Rd 16
Events in Onalaska
- Aug. 15: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Altra Federal Credit Union, 1700 Oak Forest Drive
- Aug. 16: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran, 1201 Main St.
- Sept. 3: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.