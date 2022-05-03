 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red dresses in Riverside Park

In honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day, Thursday, May 5, Riverside Park will display red dresses representing those women.

They will be displayed today through Friday, May 6.

The dresses will line the park as well as the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women 5K Run walk route along the Vietnam Veterans trail.

Registration for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women 5K opens at 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Park. The cost is $5. There will be a program at 11:30 a.m. and the run/walk begins at noon.

For more information contact Casey Brown at Casey.Brown@ho-chunk.com or at 715-284-9343 ext 11104

