Red Kettle campaign events to be held across La Crosse County

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will partner with businesses, organizations and groups to host special events for the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign, listed below by date.

On Nov. 30, Inland Packaging will match up to $10,000 at kettle sites throughout La Crosse County.

From Dec. 2 through 12, Trane employees will ring at the Festival Foods—Village kettle site.

On Dec. 3, La Crosse’s police and fire chiefs will go head-to-head with Onalaska’s police and fire chiefs in a competition to raise the most money at their respective Wal-Mart locations.

On Dec. 6, the La Crosse Realtors Association will ring at multiple kettle sites.

On Dec. 7, Viterbo University students will ring at kettle sites, and a donkey will be at Farm & Fleet as part of a national group’s bell ringing program.

On Dec. 11, area banks and credit unions will ring bells and pledge money as a challenge to the community to “Break the Bank.”

On Dec. 12, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat will compete against Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen to raise the most money at their kettle locations.