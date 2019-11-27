Red Kettle campaign events to be held across La Crosse County

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will partner with businesses, organizations and groups to host special events for the 2019 Red Kettle Campaign, listed below by date.
On Nov. 30, Inland Packaging will match up to $10,000 at kettle sites throughout La Crosse County.
From Dec. 2 through 12, Trane employees will ring at the Festival Foods—Village kettle site.
On Dec. 3, La Crosse’s police and fire chiefs will go head-to-head with Onalaska’s police and fire chiefs in a competition to raise the most money at their respective Wal-Mart locations.
On Dec. 6, the La Crosse Realtors Association will ring at multiple kettle sites.
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 7, Viterbo University students will ring at kettle sites, and a donkey will be at Farm & Fleet as part of a national group’s bell ringing program.
On Dec. 11, area banks and credit unions will ring bells and pledge money as a challenge to the community to “Break the Bank.”
On Dec. 12, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat will compete against Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen to raise the most money at their kettle locations.
On Dec. 13, Festival Foods employees and families will ring at all locations.
On Dec. 14, local businesses and organizations will match donations at specific kettles sites across the county.
On Dec. 16, the Riverfest Commodores and First Mates will ring at the Valley View Mall kettles and up to $10,000 will be matched.
On Dec. 21, Mayo Clinic Health System will match up to $15,000 at kettle sites throughout the county to benefit the Salvation Army’s mental health services.
The last day of bell ringing will occur on Dec. 24. Shifts for bell ringing last from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donors and volunteers can find more information at SAlacrosse.org.