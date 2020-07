× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 69-year-old man from Red Wing, Minnesota, was killed Saturday when he was thrown from his motorcycle about three miles north of Harpers Ferry, Iowa.

Gary Lee Thomforde was southbound on County Road X52 about 11:30 a.m. and failed to negotiate a curve.

He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in La Crosse, where he died.

The accident is under investigation by the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office.

