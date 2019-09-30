The Reed Music Studios in Onalaska and La Crosse will hold its 29th annual Honors Recitals for Instrumental, Voice and Piano Duet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Annett Recital Hall at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Center for the Arts.
The recitals are piano solo, and the winners of the Wisconsin Music Teachers Association State Badger Piano competition will be held at 4 p.m. the same day.
Both recitals are free and open to the public, and a pizza and cake reception will follow the 4 p.m. recital. For more information about the event, call 608-783-6382 or go to reedmusicstudios.com.
