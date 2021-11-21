Refuge photo contest ending soon

The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters remind amateur photographers that the deadline for accepting entries for the current photo contest is December 3.

Photos that capture the summer and fall beauty of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) are part of the current contest.

Photos in the following categories will be accepted; Scenic Views of the Refuge, Wildlife and Plants of the Refuge, and Connecting People with Nature on the Refuge. There is a fourth category, Young Nature Photographers, for youth ages 16 and under. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.

For complete rules visit the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org or call Leslie Watson at 507-494-6220.

