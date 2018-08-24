The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has approved more than $200 million worth of capital projects at UW-La Crosse, including the construction of a new residence hall and the second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center.
Regents approved the five construction and renovation projects on Thursday, following the UW System’s capital budget recommendations.
The projects will be included in the system’s 2019-21 capital budget request, which will be submitted to the state next month. The governor will then consider the projects as part of his executive budget.
“They’re all critical projects … and we’re happy to have the support of the UW System and the Board of Regents,” Joe Gow, chancellor of UW-L, said on Friday. He described the $83 million Phase II of Prairie Springs -- which calls for the demolition of Crowley Hall and the construction of a new science building -- as vital to the university and beneficial to the state.
“We think that it’s a great investment on the part of the state, looking into the future,” he said. “We’re preparing the next generation of doctors, researchers, physical therapists.”
The other projects include:
- $49 million for the construction of a new field house and soccer support facility. The field house would include a 200-meter indoor track, locker rooms and training rooms, academic space and more.
- $41 million for the construction of a new residence hall, which would help alleviate the overflow of students at the university’s other dorm buildings.
- $15 million for renovations to Coate and Sanford halls. Parts of the two 1960s-era residence halls would be overhauled with an eye for functionality, efficiency and building code compliance.
- And $14 million for a new HVAC system at Graff Main Hall, which has received little to no work since it was renovated in 1979.
Gow said he is particularly optimistic that the governor and state Legislature will back plans for the field house and residence hall, since none of the money would come from the state.
The field house would be funded through student fees and program revenue, and the residence hall would be funded through room and board.
