Rain-soaked Vernon County was bracing for even more precipitation Tuesday night as yet another band of storms prepared to move in.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse warned of 1-3 inches of rain in Coon Valley and nearby communities, some of which have received more than 15 inches of rain in the past week and a half.
“Some of these places have been hit with several rounds of rain already,” said meteorologist Jeff Boyne, noting the potential for flash flooding. “They can’t take any more rain.”
Western Wisconsin is still wading through the aftermath of record-setting flash floods, whic…
Tuesday’s storm was expected to bring thunder, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes -- though the brunt of the storm was projected to drift north. Parts of La Crosse and Monroe counties were at risk for several inches of rain, according to the service, and flash floods were likely, too.
Forecasts for the second half of the week indicate a much-needed reprieve, with conditions in the region area turning drier and cooler.
However, there is a chance that Tropical Storm Gordon, upon making landfall on the Gulf Coast, could move up to western Wisconsin by early next week.
Monday-night storm creates more havoc
Mother Nature added insult to injury late Monday, dumping 2 to 4 inches of rain across an already rain-saturated Coulee Region.
The downpour started about 10:30 p.m. and continued into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Firefighters and law enforcement evacuated houses and campers in low-lying areas.
The entire Coulee Region is still in flood recovery mode after 10 to 12 inches of rain fell one week earlier, wreaking havoc. Especially hard hit was Vernon County, as floodwaters from Coon Creek and the Kickapoo River washed out dozens of roads and bridges.
COON VALLEY — Bill and LouAnn Wolff awoke early Tuesday to the incessant barking of Ivory, t…
On Tuesday, Vernon County Dispatch received a call about 12:30 a.m. from a driver whose pickup truck had landed in Cook Creek, near the intersection of Spring Coulee Road and Co. P, after the bridge he was passing over gave way. The driver escaped on his own, without serious injury, and took refuge in a neighboring home.
About 1:30 a.m., Coon Creek Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a La Crosse County residence between Co. P and Hwy. 33 to rescue an elderly couple trapped by high water surrounding their home. Crews were unable to reach the specific location until water began to recede. The couple was safely evacuated and is now staying with family.
Evacuation warnings began at 1:45 a.m. for any Coon Valley families still living in flood-ravaged areas, including the Nelson Street Division. The area was devastated by flash flooding one week earlier when 10 to 12 inches of rain fell within a few hours. Multiple dams broke in Monroe and Vernon counties, raising watersheds to epic levels.
Emergency personnel on Tuesday reported many roads were once again impassable due to high water, plus additional mud and rock slides as hillsides continue to give way.
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
Veteran's Memorial Park in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
A street sweeper cleans the mud off of Hwy 162 near Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
Coon Creek runs through Veteran's Memorial Park in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
Veteran's Memorial Park in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 4 Coon Valley
Roger Anderson hoses down folding tables as the members of Coon Valley's American Legion Post 116 clean up after Monday night's high water.+
Erik Daily
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Jeff Guin, left, and Tim Candahl load destroyed items from the house of Roy and Joyce Stephan of Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Shelby Fire Department volunteer Jerry Roesler cleans mud Saturday from the sidewalk of a home on Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Volunteers help load up wrecked items from the house of Roy and Joyce Stephan of Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Tim Candahl, left, and Mark Skolos of the Shelby Fire Department, load destroyed items from the house of Roy and Joyce Stephan of Coon Valley.
Erik Daily
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Mark Skolos of the Shelby Fire Department clears a driveway of mud Saturday at a home on Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Volunteers remove the basement contents of the house of Roy and Joyce Stephan on Saturday of Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Sept. 1 Coon Valley
Anderson Street in Coon Valley.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug 30: Ontario
Madelyn Lamb, 17, cleans items pulled from the offices Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug 30: Ontario
Jeff Rueckheim cleans mud-caked lumber Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario. The company is trying to salvage what it can of the lumber that was caught in the flood.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug 30: Ontario
Arturo Aguilar uses a fire hose to clean a bundle of lumber Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario. The northern Vernon County village is recovering after heavy flooding triggered by storms Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
The Greeno family pool is seen pinned up against a shrub outside their home in Leon Thursday as family member Conner, 11, right, views flood damage from when the Little La Crosse River flowed over its banks overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
A message of support for flood victims is displayed outside of the First Congregational Church of Leon Thursday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
Lance Greeno, 9, walks his bike away from the family garage Thursday while helping his family clean up in the aftermath of being flooded by the overflowing Little La Crosse River overnight Monday. The garage took in about five feet of water.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
A house along Old Mill Road in Coon Valley shows damage Wednesday from the force of flood water from nearby Coon Creek which went over its banks during torrential rains overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Bree Breckel helps clean up Wednesday at the flooded home of Eleanor Ekern on Nelson Street in Coon Valley. . Most of the neighborhood experienced severe flooding overnight Monday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
The contents of a basement room of the Coon Valley home of Eleanor Ekern show how high the water got when nearby Coon Creek flooded overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Debris, including riding lawn mower, lay in silt Wednesday on the banks of Coon Creek in Coon Valley.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Traffic once again traverses the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Wednesday over Coon Creek in Coon Valley. The bridge was closed for over 24 hours after the creek flash flooded overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
With many of the contents of her home now outside to dry, Eleanor Ekern stands in her driveway Wednesday on Nelson Street in Coon Valley. Most of the neighborhood experienced severe flooding overnight Monday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Dave Phillips, owner of DC Kustoms on Central Avenue in Coon Valley, cleans out his flood-damaged business Wednesday. Coon Creek flooded much of the town overnight Monday after torrential rains fell.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
David Schultz helps load files Wednesday from his mother’s business, Coon Valley Tax Service and Accounting, onto a trailer. The building on Central Ave. was overtaken with over four feet of flood water early Tuesday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Gov. Scott Walker speaks with members of the Coon Valley Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, when he traveled to the Vernon County town to visit with residents and view flood damage. Walker has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Wisconsin.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Genoa
Sediment flows down the Mississippi River Wednesday near Genoa.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Genoa
The Dairyland power plant in Genoa.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Stoddard
Crews work to repair railroad tracks near Stoddard on Wednesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Hokah
Caution tape blocks off the entrance to Como Park after heavy rains caused massive flood damage earlier this week.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
A kid walks through the remains of Como Park in Hokah after heavy rains caused massive flood damages earlier this week.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damages to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Residents walk through Como Falls Park in Hokah on Wednesday to survey the flood damage.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Stephanie Ritter, bottom left, holds her arms behind her head as she looks in disbelief at the place where the Como Falls, also commonly known as Hokah Falls, once poured water before being destroyed by flooding.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Still water where the Como Falls once flowed at Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Mangled benches damaged by flood waters at Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah, even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
The Como Falls sign is reflected Wednesday afternoon in the flood waters that destroyed the falls in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Highway 131 near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Highway 131 near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Highway 131 near Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Hwy. 131 near Ontario was one of many area roads to sustain heavy damage in the flooding.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Water flows over Hwy. 56 near Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
The 14/61 bridge in Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley-Chaseburg
Flooding between Coon Valley and Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Bryce and Linda Pederson pulled this deer out of the water and mud Tuesday morning in Spring Coulee near Coon Valley after it was fighting the terrain all night He rested most of the day, but by the evening the deer made its way back into the woods.
Jay Olson photo
Aug. 28: Town of Shelby
This BNSF rail in the town of Shelby washed out Tuesday morning due to flooding.
Contributed Photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Baseball player Bo Milutinovich, 13, of Coon Valley takes in the flood damage Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Muddy footprints lead out of the Coon Valley home of Bill and LouAnn Wolff . Flood water from nearby Coon Creek moved into the house late Tuesday, prompting a rescue of the couple from a second-story window.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A recreational vehicle lay askew Tuesday in Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A flooded field behind Coon Valley Dairy Supply in Coon Valley
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
LouAnn Wolff stands Tuesday outside her flood-ravaged home in Coon Valley with her dog, Ivory. The two along with Wolff’s husband, Bill, were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
LouAnn Wolff photographs her flood-ravaged house Tuesday in Coon Valley where she, husband Bill and dog Ivory were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night amid flash flooding on nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A section of washed-out pavement from Hwy. 14/61 in Coon Valley is seen submerged Tuesday in flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Debris, including a gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Pumpkins and other debris are seen against the guard rail on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from Coon Creek caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector Mike Olson works Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from a flooding Coon Creek piled debris on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Central Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Coon Valley, is covered in mud Tuesday, left by the flash flooding of nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Richard Mixter of Coon Valley is missing the entire back wall of his basement after it was blown out by flood waters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Peter Nestingen's home on Old Mill Road in Coon Valley was destroyed by Tuesday's floodwaters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Tim Seland had water running across the floor of the flooring business in downtown Coon Valley.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A displaced and unhappy red bull roamed Central Avenue in Coon Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 28, following flash flooding the night before.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller and his family were among those who were stuck at home, due to flooding of the Kickapoo River near Ontario from the storms that came through Monday and Tuesday.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller said his aunt and uncle lost more than 50 sheep from the flooding. Only a few had turned up as of late Tuesday morning. Koeller said cattle had to leave their pastures and take refuge on higher ground, as pictured here.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
This aerial drone photo taken early Tuesday morning shows flooding of Coon Creek with Coon Valley in the background.
Garland McGarvey photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Garland McGarvey, who lives three miles outside Coon Valley on Hwy. P, used his drone to take this photo early Tuesday morning looking up Timber Coulee as if you were going from Coon Valley to Snowflake Ski Club near Westby.
Garland McGarvey photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller took this photo Tuesday morning on his property on the Kickapoo River outside Ontario on Downing Road off Hwy. 131. He said a horse in his barn was up to its head in water Tuesday morning.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Cashton
Tucker and Becky's Pumpkin Patch at 7649 Oboe Ave. near Cashton suffered major damage in the storms. Buildings were destroyed and equipment washed away in flash flooding early Tuesday.
Contributed photo
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A bridge on Hwy. 14/61 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A bridge on Hwy. 14 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A trailer home smolders (foreground) while floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A tree is uprooted in front of a house in Coon Valley.
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
