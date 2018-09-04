Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Rain-soaked Vernon County was bracing for even more precipitation Tuesday night as yet another band of storms prepared to move in.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse warned of 1-3 inches of rain in Coon Valley and nearby communities, some of which have received more than 15 inches of rain in the past week and a half.

“Some of these places have been hit with several rounds of rain already,” said meteorologist Jeff Boyne, noting the potential for flash flooding. “They can’t take any more rain.”

Tuesday’s storm was expected to bring thunder, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes -- though the brunt of the storm was projected to drift north. Parts of La Crosse and Monroe counties were at risk for several inches of rain, according to the service, and flash floods were likely, too.

Forecasts for the second half of the week indicate a much-needed reprieve, with conditions in the region area turning drier and cooler.

However, there is a chance that Tropical Storm Gordon, upon making landfall on the Gulf Coast, could move up to western Wisconsin by early next week.

Monday-night storm creates more havoc

Mother Nature added insult to injury late Monday, dumping 2 to 4 inches of rain across an already rain-saturated Coulee Region.

The downpour started about 10:30 p.m. and continued into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Firefighters and law enforcement evacuated houses and campers in low-lying areas.

The entire Coulee Region is still in flood recovery mode after 10 to 12 inches of rain fell one week earlier, wreaking havoc. Especially hard hit was Vernon County, as floodwaters from Coon Creek and the Kickapoo River washed out dozens of roads and bridges.

On Tuesday, Vernon County Dispatch received a call about 12:30 a.m. from a driver whose pickup truck had landed in Cook Creek, near the intersection of Spring Coulee Road and Co. P, after the bridge he was passing over gave way. The driver escaped on his own, without serious injury, and took refuge in a neighboring home.

About 1:30 a.m., Coon Creek Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a La Crosse County residence between Co. P and Hwy. 33 to rescue an elderly couple trapped by high water surrounding their home. Crews were unable to reach the specific location until water began to recede. The couple was safely evacuated and is now staying with family.

Evacuation warnings began at 1:45 a.m. for any Coon Valley families still living in flood-ravaged areas, including the Nelson Street Division. The area was devastated by flash flooding one week earlier when 10 to 12 inches of rain fell within a few hours. Multiple dams broke in Monroe and Vernon counties, raising watersheds to epic levels.

Emergency personnel on Tuesday reported many roads were once again impassable due to high water, plus additional mud and rock slides as hillsides continue to give way.

Log in or Activate your account.