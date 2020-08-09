Regional library system adapts during pandemic

Jennifer Losinski, director at Arcadia Public Library, has been relying on the latest information from health officials for guidance with library services.

Arcadia Public Library offers curbside pick-up, limited delivery to elderly patrons, and has computers available by appointment. “Patrons can come into the library, but we ask that they call first. If they go into the stacks, they need to wear masks and gloves, which we provide if needed,” Losinski said.

Kayla Mathson, director at Independence Public Library, has been finding ways to delight her community and patrons in the great out-of-doors. “Our patrons love walking through our Story Walk in the park behind our building,” Mathson said. “We also have signs with different brain teasers, cool facts, and other activities scattered around the area. Many families are staying local this summer, and they’re walking or biking along the same route almost every day. Our rotating stories and activities give them something different to look forward to.”

La Crosse County Library has been distributing Anytime Story Time grab-and-go literacy kits in their entrances for families to grab during curbside pick-up.