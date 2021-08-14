Regional vaccine rates rising, but increase is minimal

On Friday, Wisconsin reached the 50% fully vaccinated mark, with Gov. Tony Evers stating, "This is an incredible milestone, and we are proud to see the millions of Wisconsinites who have taken this step to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19 and the Delta variant. We are closer than we were yesterday, but we can’t let our guard down now. We still have a ways to go. Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect our families, our kids, and our communities."

Per the La Crosse County Health Departments monthly report, from July 1 through 30 the Public Health Nursing Team, with assistance, conducted contact tracing for 137 cases of COVID-19, noting "During the latter half of July, the COVID-19 case rate increased substantially, requiring quick response to facilitate maximum performance for disease transmission control."

The Public Health Nursing Team, which hosts half day vaccine clinics every Tuesday and Wednesday, in addition to doing home or community site visits, administered 91 COVID-19 vaccine doses from July 1-30.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}