Registration for Gundersen 'Minutes in Motion' challenge ongoing

Registration for Gundersen Health System's annual Minutes in Motion challenge is still open, with the program kicking off March 28.

The six-week physical fitness challenge will run through May 8, and individuals of all ages can participate solo, in teams, with family members or as a classroom or workplace.

Participants are encouraged to get in 30 minutes of movement each day, from running to gardening to cleaning to soccer. Any activity that involves physical activity counts. The collective goal for 2022 is 5 million minutes of activity.

Participants who log 1,260 minutes by the end of the challenge can submit their minutes for a chance to win prizes, including a $500 cash grand prize.

To register, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim or call 608-775-4717.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

