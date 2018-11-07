Valley View Mall is hosting the annual SantaFest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mall's Center Court. The event will include photos with Santa for purchase, games, holiday music and crafts
The event is free and reservation is required. To register, visit www.myvalleyview.com. Members of Valley View Mall’s Shopper Rewards Program will be able to move to the front of the line to visit Santa. New members who sign up on Saturday will receive a $10 mall reward.
