Registration is now open for Early Childhood Family Education classes through Winona Area Public Schools.

Winona ECFE is a community education program for all families and children birth through age 5. It offers a comfortable, informal parent/guardian discussion group and a fun place to meet, learn and play with other parents and children.

There are a variety of classes available — including both separating and non-separating classes, classes that follow a specific curriculum and classes that leave the agenda open for general discussion, problem solving and advice.

There are also free opportunities for families, such as the drop-in playgroup from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings and ECFE Around Town on Thursday mornings (locations TBD).

A full list of classes can be found on the Winona ECFE website at waps.pub/winonaecfe.

For the fall semester, an additional evening separating class has been added. There are now two evening classes: one from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and another from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Families are encouraged to register by Tuesday, Aug. 25, if they have a specific time and class in mind. If there are more registrations than spots in a class, a lottery will be held on that day.

For questions about any of the classes, please contact Jen Slinkman at 507-494-0913. Questions about registration can be directed to Jami Spitzer at 507-494-0870.

Winona ECFE will be hosting an open house from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, and again from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Interested families are invited to come learn what ECFE is all about, meet the staff and check out the learning spaces.

The Winona ECFE program is located in the Goodview Elementary building at 5100 W. Ninth Street.