Registration open for 6-week Minutes in Motion fitness challenge

Community members looking to boost their step counts -- and their health -- are invited to do so with the added incentives of camaraderie and prizes through the annual Minutes in Motion program.
The six-week fitness challenge, hosted by Gundersen Health System, is open to individuals of all ages as well as classroom, co-worker, family or friend teams. Registration for the free program, which runs March 30 through May 10, is now open.
Participants in Minutes in Motion will track and record their minutes of physical activity, with a minimum of 30 minutes, in increments or one stretch, each day or at least 210 total minutes a week. Biking, dancing, yard work, kayaking, strength training, aerobic classes and more can count toward your goal.
Minutes in Motion participants who complete 210 minutes in seven days will be entered in a weekly drawing for a $50 prize, and those who log 1,260 minutes by the end of the challenge will be eligible for a $500 grand prize, sponsored by Ho-Chunk Nation.
Additional prizes will be given in team captain, corporate and classroom categories. Individuals age 21 or older who participate in National Walking Day April 1 and post a photo with hashtag #MIMWalkingDay will be eligible to win a one-night stay and dinner for two at The Charmant Hotel in La Crosse.
To register for Minutes in Motion, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/move/physical-activity/minutes-in-motion/.
