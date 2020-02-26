Registration open for 2020 Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival in La Crosse

Registration is now open for the 2020 Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival, Mayo Clinic Health System's annual fundraiser for breast cancer research.
The event will be held Saturday, June 20, at Copeland Park. Teams may register under the community, corporate or breast cancer survivor divisions and select a novice, intermediate or experienced competition level. The cost is $800 per team through March 31. For more information or to register, visit bigbluedragonboat.com.
The event will also feature family-friendly activities, entertainment, food and retail vendors.
Emily Pyrek
Reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at 608-791-8424.
