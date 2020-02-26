You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Registration open for 2020 Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival in La Crosse
0 comments

Registration open for 2020 Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival in La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

Registration is now open for the 2020 Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival, Mayo Clinic Health System's annual fundraiser for breast cancer research.

The event will be held Saturday, June 20, at Copeland Park. Teams may register under the community, corporate or breast cancer survivor divisions and select a novice, intermediate or experienced competition level. The cost is $800 per team through March 31. For more information or to register, visit bigbluedragonboat.com.

The event will also feature family-friendly activities, entertainment, food and retail vendors.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News