Registration open for Fall 2022 Economic Indicators event

The Fall 2022 Economic Indicators event, sponsored by State Bank Financial and hosted by UW-La Crosse, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 7 to 9 am at The Bluffs at UW-La Crosse Student Union.

The topic is Challenges in the Post-Pandemic Economy: Positioning Your Business and Workforce for Success.

Since 2020, businesses have faced new and unique challenges in their businesses. Government mandates, economic and community changes, new ways business is conducted, and a shrinking workforce are among the factors companies now face as they create their post-pandemic business strategy. To succeed, businesses will need to continue to shift the focus to address new expectations and challenges.

Join Dean Taggert (TJ) Brooks as he shares his insights on the impact of the pandemic on the post-pandemic economy. A panel of area business professionals will explain key considerations that need to be addressed to succeed in the changing business and economic climate. They will identify strategies they used during the pandemic and ones they plan to use to be better positioned to meet future business and workforce challenges.

State Bank Financial sponsors this event as part of its Thought Leadership Series, in collaboration with the UW-La Crosse College of Business Administration and the La Crosse Tribune. These programs continuously build on a base of information and provide decision makers with valuable tools for strategic planning, budgeting and generating new ideas in managing their business.

Please register online or phone the UW-L Small Business Development Center at 608.785.8782. Register by Oct. 21. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. The program will begin promptly at 7:20 a.m. and will end at 9 a.m. Seating is limited.