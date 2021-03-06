Registration open for Minutes in Motion physical activity challenge

It's no secret a sedentary lifestyle has adverse effects on your health, but you don't have to pump iron, run laps or sweat it out at aerobics class to reap the benefits of movement.
Minutes in Motion, Gundersen Health System’s annual community physical activity challenge, encourages movement in all its forms. You can go traditional with walking, low key with tai chi and even apply tasks and chores -- gardening, home repairs -- towards your 30 minute daily tally.
Registration is now open for the program, on its 15th year, which runs March 29 through May 9. Gundersen has set a communal goal of 4,000 participants and five million minutes of activity, with individuals, family and friend groups, classrooms or business teams tracking and reporting their daily time amount with a chance to win prizes, including a $500 grand prize. Sponsors of the program include the La Crosse Tribune, News 19, Gundersen Medical Foundation, and Midwest Family Broadcasting.
In 2020, registration was down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but over 2,500 community members -- up to age 87 -- participated, including 76 businesses and 14 classrooms with a total of 253 students. Those who took on the challenge reported more energy, improved mood and increased endurance, and recorded over 3.8 million minutes. Getting in a half hour, five days a week is the goal, and those who are new to fitness or have been on hiatus from working out are encouraged to start slow. Those who are already avid exercisers are challenged to try to a new form of activity, or add some minutes to their usual routine.
As the Gundersen Office of Population Health completes its 2021 community health needs assessment, director Sarah Havens notes "One of the priorities that have come up that we've identified so far is physical activity ... and Minutes in Motion is hitting it right on the head."
Options abound for meeting minute goals. Skateboarding, table tennis, horseback riding, golfing, dancing, kayaking, shoveling snow, playing with your kids -- they all count.
"It doesn't have to be what we think of as exercise -- it can be anything that gets your body up and moving," says McKenna Schmidt, wellness education specialist for Gundersen. "We really want to emphasize that."
The ongoing coronavirus crisis has limited access to gyms or minimized group sports opportunities for many, but there are still many opportunities to get active. When Dr. Steve Manson of Gundersen Health System put his 28 year membership at the YMCA on pause -- "The pandemic altered my lifestyle significantly, like it did for many people" -- he turned to indoor cycling, snowshoeing and hiking with his family, which "kept us moving when it was tempting to just be stagnant."
"It's easy to see that happening because it's been very stressful and really wreaked havoc with our lifestyles, so I think for a lot of folks it's been hard to find the motivation to do these actions to keep themselves well," Manson says. "But it's a matter of driving yourself to do it, and you always feel better once you do. It's good not only for your physical wellbeing but your mental health, building up those healthy endorphins in the brain which are really useful in our stressful 12 months we've just gone through."
Manson participates in Minutes in Motion with his family, including members who live out of state, with the team aspect helping them stay accountable. Schmidt encourages individuals of every age and fitness level to join the challenge, and those who feel trepidation or need a boost in motivation could benefit from joining with friends or family, whether they are local or updating and cheering each other on virtually.
To accommodate distancing in classrooms -- past participating schools include those in La Crosse County and Gundersen's other service areas around Wisconsin and Iowa -- a series of 10 minute weekly videos which lead students through fun physical activities have been added to the Minutes in Motion program.
Michaels Energy, with locations in La Crosse, Cedar Rapids, Minneapolis, Denver and Madison, has participated in Minutes in Motion for the past decade, and on average half the company's employees across all locations sign up. The business has a ChooseWell program, focused on multiple aspects of health, which partners well with Minutes in Motion.
"We want to provide wellness programming that touches all employees at least once in the year," says Jill Hulst, director of human services for Michaels Energy. "Minutes in Motion is a great program that allows employees the flexibility to choose their activity that fits their lifestyle and level of fitness."
Employees look forward to the challenge, Hulst says, which "provides that extra motivation and accountability that everyone needs from time to time to keep moving. For me, it’s a sign of spring -- it’s an opportunity to get moving after a long winter."
If fitness isn't fun, people are less inclined to stick with it, so Schmidt recommends picking physical activities that you genuinely look forward.
"We really want people to enjoy this program and have a positive outlook on it," Schmidt says.
To register for Minutes in Motion, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim, email wellness@gundersenhealth.org, or call the Gundersen Office of Population Health at 608-775-4717.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.