Registration open for Minutes in Motion physical activity challenge

As the Gundersen Office of Population Health completes its 2021 community health needs assessment, director Sarah Havens notes "One of the priorities that have come up that we've identified so far is physical activity ... and Minutes in Motion is hitting it right on the head."

Options abound for meeting minute goals. Skateboarding, table tennis, horseback riding, golfing, dancing, kayaking, shoveling snow, playing with your kids -- they all count.

"It doesn't have to be what we think of as exercise -- it can be anything that gets your body up and moving," says McKenna Schmidt, wellness education specialist for Gundersen. "We really want to emphasize that."

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has limited access to gyms or minimized group sports opportunities for many, but there are still many opportunities to get active. When Dr. Steve Manson of Gundersen Health System put his 28 year membership at the YMCA on pause -- "The pandemic altered my lifestyle significantly, like it did for many people" -- he turned to indoor cycling, snowshoeing and hiking with his family, which "kept us moving when it was tempting to just be stagnant."